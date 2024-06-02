A new month is upon us here as FC Dallas wraps up a two-game trip to Southern California against LAFC tonight.

Both clubs have their lineups in, so let’s break them down.

Quick thoughts

We knew going into tonight that Nkosi Tafari would be suspended but the formation stays 3-4-3. Omar Gonzalez replaces him in the middle of the defense between Sam Junqua and Sebastien Ibeagha, with Maarten Paes in goal behind them.

The midfield group is what we saw on Wednesday night against the Galaxy with Ema Twumasi and Marco Farfan on the wings, with Asier Illarramendi and Liam Fraser in the middle.

Up top, we’ll see Jesus Ferreira return to the lineup next to Patrickson Delgado. Petar Musa gets another start up top.

Who we could see in the second half

The bench looks pretty good tonight as Paul Arriola, Sebastian Lletget, Bernard Kamungo and Logan Farrington are all great options.

Injury Report

Suspended: Nkosi Tafari

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC), Isaiah Parker

International Duty: none

Here is what LAFC is working with

LAFC’s social team is slow to the game on getting a tweet out with their formation. So we’ll go with what the league has on their website.

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, June 1, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 9:30 PM

🏟 Venue: BMO Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvLAFC

☀️ Weather: 68, sunny

