FC Dallas picked up their ninth home win of the regular season on Saturday night by downing LAFC 3-1.

Lineups

FC Dallas: Paes, Farfan, Gonzalez (Tafari), Ibeagha; Arriola, Illarramendi, Delgado (Ntsabeleng), Ruan (Junqua); Velasco (Lletget), Ferreira, Musa (Farrington)

Subs not used: Maurer, Twumasi, Kamungo, Norris

LAFC: Hasal, Hollingshead (Palencia), Chanot (Long), Segura, Campos; Tillman (Sanchez), Atuesta, O’Brien; Martinez (Bouanga), Kamara (Giroud), Ordez

Subs not used: Ochoa, Rosales, Duenas, Bogusz

Scoring Summary

FCD: Musa 28’

FCD: Delgado (Farrington, Arriola) 60’

FCD: Farrington (Ferreira) 62’

LAFC: Atuesta (Campos) 86’

Misconduct Summary

FCD: Velasco 20’

FCD: Gonzalez 51’

LAFC: Segura 57’

FCD: Illarramendi 85’

LAFC: Long 90’

Stats

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Interim head coach Peter Luccin

On the positives from tonight…

“I would say the compactness when we started playing in the mid-block, (there) were not so much spaces between players or between lines, for me, that was key, because it was hard for them to play for the middle even in the first half where they have like, two or three shots in that shooting zone. No doubt with the effort the team is putting in every single game, that is huge.”



On Alan Velasco…

“We can see what talent Velasco can do on the field, we know that. When we are putting all those quality players together, this is what happens. We scored three goals, we could’ve scored one or two more. It’s good that those two players are coming back but at the same time, we need to manage our emotions. Everyone wants to see Alan play but he’s coming back from a very serious injury, so we need to manage him well.”



Midfielder Patrickson Delgado

On his first start since June…

“I am very happy with the win tonight. I want to thank the coaching staff for the trust placed in me to start tonight. I scored my fourth goal of the season because I made the run and followed the play. Logan assisted me and thankfully I beat the goalkeeper.”



On the coming games for FC Dallas…

“This victory will help us gain more momentum for the final games of the season. Our goal is to make the playoffs, and we will not give up. We will play every game like a final and finish the season strong.”



Forward Logan Farrington

On his individual performance…

“I was just trying to be ready, and I wasn’t expecting to come on in the first half. You never know when your name gets called if you’ll be coming on in the fifth minute, 10th minute, or even the 89th minute, you just must be ready. I’m just happy that I was able to help the team.”



On the pass from Jesús for the goal…

“We were killing them on that side of the field. I think there was a lot of space and Jesús got a nice pass from Alan. I checked to see where the ball was, and I spun out and had a lot of space to run. Jesús has the ability to find me in behind and I had a cheeky little finish at the near post.”



On maintaining pressure throughout the game…

“It is super important. We scored, defended well and sat back a lot. The teams in this league are good enough to break us down, get a lucky bounce and good finishes but today was nice to put the pressure on, and get a three goal lead. Unfortunately, we conceded a lucky goal at the end, but a win is a win and next week we’re looking to get a clean sheet.”