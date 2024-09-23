Photo via Mike Brooks

Winning certainly cures all things, right? Well, in FC Dallas’ case it is definitely helping matters out as they continue to push for a MLS Playoff spot here late in the season.

After losing last Wednesday to Real Salt Lake, a game they controlled a significant portion of, interim manager Peter Luccin’s club emerged stronger and continued to perform exceptionally well against some of the league’s top teams. This time, they dominated the match and secured a resounding 3-1 victory over LAFC.

Yes, LAFC was resting some key players like Denis Bouanga and Oliver “he last name isn’t Gerrard” Giroud. Still, you play what the other team puts out in front of you and FC Dallas did their job.

We’ll dive into whether this win will be enough later this week with our weekly Playoff Watch series but let’s get into some key aspects of Saturday’s win.

Three DPs show up as expected

When the lineup card came out with Petar Musa, Jesus Ferreira and Alan Velasco starting, you knew things could go in the right direction for FC Dallas on the night. When we asked Luccin after the game how it was to start three DPs for the first time this year, he cracked his trademark smile and said it was massive for the club.