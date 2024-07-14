Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas picked up their seventh win of the season with a 2-0 win over the LA Galaxy.

Petar Musa and Logan Farrington found goals as the defense picked its fifth shutout of the season.

FC Dallas broke the deadlock in the 28th from Musa. The Croatian helped set up the play as he played Sebastian Lletget at the top of the penalty box. Lletget played the ball wide to an open Farrington, who took a shot that forced LA keeper John McCarthy to make a block. His rebound fell to Musa, who fired home his 12th goal of the season.

FC Dallas doubled their lead in the 55th minute as Farrington scored his second goal of the season. Maarten Paes made a stop on a Galaxy corner kick. He played the ball out to Asier Illarramendi who then played a long ball over the Galaxy defense to Farrington. The Dallas rookie took a couple of dribbles before beating McCarthy at the near post.

LA pushed for goals late but they couldn’t manage to get more than one shot on goal on the evening, as Maarten Paes picked up his 20th MLS shutout of his career.

Instant Reaction: This was kind of a weird game but one that FC Dallas managed to control from start to end. The win certainly helped erase a little of the disappointment from last week in Kansas City. The Dallas defense also managed to play one of their more complete games in keeping the pressure off Paes and not allowing the quality attackers from LA to get any chances.

About the Subs: After halftime, Marco Farfan came on for Musa. Following the goal from Farrington, Paul Arriola came on for Bernard Kamungo. In the 70th minute, Sam Junqua and Sebastian Lletget came off, Carl Sainte and Eugene Ansah came on. The final sub came late in the match, as Omar Gonzalez came on for Illarramendi.

Man of the Match: Farrington had another solid game with the goal.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The quick turnaround continues with another midweek match on Wednesday night, as they host rivals Austin FC.