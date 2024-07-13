Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas looks to rebound from its loss in the US Open Cup on Wednesday night when it takes on the LA Galaxy tonight.

The two sides met earlier this season during FC Dallas’ week-long trip to Southern California. The Galaxy came away with a big 3-1 win in that match.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Logan Farrington - The rookie has done very well since Peter Luccin took over. He’s scored one goal and added four assists in six games. This is another great chance for him to add to his tally.

At home against the Galaxy: At Toyota Stadium, FC Dallas have won seven straight matches in MLS regular season action against the Galaxy. Dallas have outscored the Galaxy 18-4 since 2016.

Homegrown clock: In 2024, FC Dallas Homegrowns (Nolan Norris, Dante Sealy, Paxton Pomykal, Jesús Ferreira, Tarik Scott) played a total of 1920 minutes and made 30 appearances.

Games missed due to injuries: The injury watch continues into another season. So far, 109 games have been missed due to injuries this season.

Potential Lineup:

Given the late night in Kansas City on Wednesday/Thursday, we expect plenty of rotation from Luccin on Saturday night.

Paes, Junqua, Ibeagha, Tafari; Twumasi; Illarramendi, Norris, Endeley; Ntsabeleng, Kamungo, Farrington

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: Petar Musa

Availability Report

Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Jesus Ferreira (hamstring), Patrickson Delgado (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

International duty: none

LA Notes:

Key player for LA: Riqui Puig

If you can stop Puig, you still have to stop Gabriel Pec. It will be a tough game either way.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended on next yellow card: none

Availability Report

Out: Julián Aude (Groin), Gastón Brugman (Knee), Dejan Joveljić (Hamstring)

Questionable: Jonathan Pérez (hamstring)

On Loan: none

International duty: none

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, July 13, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvLAG

☀️ Weather: 91, hot