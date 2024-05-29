Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas is back in action tonight as they take on an old rival, the LA Galaxy.

Both teams come into Wednesday’s game on different paths. LA came from behind to down the Houston Dynamo over the weekend at home, while FC Dallas blew a three-goal lead to tie Real Salt Lake.

This will be the 93rd all-time meeting between the two MLS originals.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Paul Arriola: Seeing the club’s captain score last weekend against RSL felt like a return to form for the veteran. If he can continue to find the back of the net, that would go a long way for fans now.

Recent run against LA: Dallas is undefeated in its last six encounters versus the Galaxy.

All-time in LA: FC Dallas hasn’t been great in Carson over the years, going 8-18-4. However, the last three trips there have seen either a win or a draw for FC Dallas.

Homegrown clock: In 2024, FC Dallas Homegrowns (Nolan Norris, Dante Sealy, Paxton Pomykal, Jesús Ferreira) played a total of 1219 minutes and made 16 appearances.

Games missed due to injuries: The injury watch continues into another season. So far, 69 games have been missed due to injuries this season.

Potential Lineup:

With two games this week, expect more rotation out of Nico Estevez.

Paes, Ibeagha, Tafari, Junqua; Twumasi; Fraser, Illarramendi, Farfan; Arriola, Lletget, Musa

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee)

Questionable: Jesus Ferreira (thigh)

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC), Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

International duty: none

LA Notes:

Key player for LAG: Riqui Puig

The attack flows all through Puig:

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended on next yellow card: none

Availability Report

Out: Joseph Paintsil (hamstring)

Questionable: none

On Loan: none

International duty: none

How to watch

📅 Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 9:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvLAG

☀️ Weather: 70, sunny