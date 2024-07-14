FC Dallas is back at home this weekend as they look to get over their disappointment in the US Open Cup loss as they host the LA Galaxy.

Both clubs have their lineups in, so let’s break them down.

Quick thoughts

The rotation is contiues for Peter Luccin tonight as he goes back to a 4-3-3 formation. Let’s start in the back, as Maarten Paes is in goal again. With the rumors of him going to Italy, you do have to wonder if this will be one of his last home games.

In front of him will be a defensive group that has Ema Twumasi and Sam Junqua on the wings with Nkosi Tafari and Sebastien Ibeagha in the middle.

The midfield will see the Asier Illarramendi and Sebastian Lletget duo in the middle with Tsiki Ntsabeleng as a linking midfielder.

Up top, we’ll get Bernard Kamungo and Logan Farrington set below Petar Musa.

Who we could see in the second half

We will probably see a line-change of players come in at some point in the second half. Good options off the bench should be Paul Arriola, Marco Farfan, Tarik Scott and Nolan Norris.

Injury Report

Suspended: none

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Jesus Ferreira (hamstring), Patrickson Delgado (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Isaiah Parker

International Duty: none

Here is what LA is working with

Oh, hey Edwin.

How to watch

📅 Date: Sunday, July 13, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvLAG

☀️ Weather: 91, sunny

