FC Dallas got goals from Petar Musa and Logan Farrington as they downed the LA Galaxy 2-0 on Saturday evening.

Lineups

FC Dallas: Maarten Paes, Sam Junqua (Eugene Ansah), Nkosi Tafari, Sebastien Ibeagha; Bernard Kamungo (Bernard Kamungo), Asier Illarramendi (Omar Gonzalez), Sebastian Lletget (Carl Sainte), Ema Twumasi; Logan Farrington, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Petar Musa (Marco Farfan)

Subs not used: Jimmy Maurer, Dante Sealy, Nolan Norris, Tarik Scott

LA Galaxy: McCarthy, Yamane, Neal, Yoshida (Garces), Nelson (Cuevas); Delgado (Berry), Cerrillo (Parente), Pec, Puig, Fagundez, Paintsil (Ramos Jr)

Subs not used: Caceres, Zavaleta, Micovic, Lepley

Scoring Summary

FCD - Musa - 28’

FCD - Farrington (Illarramendi) - 55’

Misconduct Summary

None

Stats

Graphics via x.com/MLSStat

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Interim head coach Peter Luccin

On bouncing back tonight following a loss…

“I’m still hurt a bit about our last game versus Kansas City to be honest. What you saw today, playing against a very good team and coming off a loss against Kansas City, we saw that it could be different. It says a lot about this team. I told you from the very first day, I’m very proud of them, with all of the adversity we face right now like injuries. I’m very happy about this win.”



On what the team needs to improve after a win like this…

“I will say that maybe having more of the ball in those important moments. I think we did that in the last 10 minutes, in the first half we were rushing too much. We should’ve pushed up higher and sustained a little bit more of the ball. Even if we want to go more vertical, we need to understand the timing and moments to go vertical. For me, how to manage the game with the ball. We knew LA Galaxy was very good with the ball but in the end, we controlled well. We were compact in the low block. We need to manage the ball better and have a longer possession.”



Forward Logan Farrington

On tonight's win…

“I think it's a big win. We were in Kansas City for a week, two heartbreaking losses. For the entire team to come back, have a good attitude and put in a good shift to beat a top team like the LA Galaxy with a clean sheet at home. Tonight's win gives us some momentum in the league, because we can focus on the league.”



On his role now…

“Peter (Luccin) has helped me out a lot with the mentality change and letting me know what my role is more on defense and offense. He's given me a little bit more freedom and tips here and there on what he wants to see from me. I'm starting to understand the role I'm in a lot more. I'm also understanding my teammates a lot more so they're able to find me in better spots so I can do my job and score goals.



On moving on from Wednesday…

“I think a lot of teams after two losses kind of put their heads down. We didn't do that. We came out here to win in front of our fans. We showed them that we can play against any team in the league.”



Defender Sebastien Ibeagha

On the team’s overall performance tonight…

“I thought it was really good. I think it was one of our more complete games. The thing we’ve been struggling with lately is we’ll play well for 50-60 minutes and then we’ll have a little 10-15 minute gap where we don’t play as well and that’s where we get punished. Today we put a solid 90 minutes in and we were rewarded with two goals and a clean sheet. I’m happy that the whole team got a good result today.”



On the defensive gameplan…

“It was just a lot of communication. My voice, as you can hear, is a little bit hoarse as me and Nkosi (Tafari) were just making sure that the guys in front of us were where they needed to be. We were just being more proactive as opposed to being reactive, because once you’re reactive to them, they’re good enough to go around you and then it’s too late.”



On how tonight’s win is for the team morale following Wednesday…

“It’s very good. It was a hard one because we didn’t necessarily play badly on Wednesday, we just had a lot of chances that we didn’t finish. We got punished very late in the game and that’s kind of been the theme this year. It’s really good to finally put a good ninety minutes together and come out with a good result.”