Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas’ run in the 2024 Leagues Cup has come to a crashing end on Wednesday night as they lost 2-0 to Liga MX side FC Juárez.

The loss was FC Dallas’ first to a Liga MX side in the Leagues Cup.

FC Dallas nearly got on the board five minutes into the match with a header from Petar Musa. After Juarez lost possession in midfield, Paul Arriola skillfully curled a ball into the penalty area, where Musa had an opportunity to head the ball. However, Juarez goalkeeper Sebastian Roca made a crucial save to prevent Musa from scoring.

Juarez made the game’s first breakthrough 22 minutes into the match on a diving header from Ángel Zaldívar. Ralph Orquin received the ball on the touchline inside the six yard box and crossed it across the Dallas goal, where Zaldivar headed it home to score the game’s first goal.

In the 33rd minute, Dallas had a chance to tied the game back up. Sam Junqua sent a long ball through the Juarez defense, allowing Logan Farrington to reach it in the penalty box. He took one touch before firing a shot that forced Roca to make a save.

FC Juarez doubled their lead in the 83rd minute on a penalty kick taken by Avilés Hurtado. Nkosi Tafari was whistled for the foul on Hurtado.

Instant Reaction: Man, this one felt like a Concacaf-style game, very chippy, sloppy, and full of fouls. FC Dallas was thoroughly outplayed in almost every aspect of the match. I wasn’t sure what was worse on the night, the way FC Dallas played or the horrible bright-green kits that Juarez was sporting. Either way, it was ugly. Now, FC Dallas has a couple of weeks to fully get healthy before the final nine games of the season.

About the subs: Peter Luccin went to his bench nearly an hour into this one with three subs. Nkosi Tafari came on for Omar Gonzalez, Bernard Kamungo came in for Sam Junqua and Tomas Pondeca came on for Carl Sainte. In the 81st minute, Eugene Ansah came on for Tsiki Ntsabeleng. The last sub was a debut one for Enes Sali, who earn his first minutes in the 88th when he came on for Logan Farrington.

Man of the Match: Give it to Paes, who did his best in goal.

What this means in the Leagues Cup: The time in the tournament is over. FC Dallas failed to win a single group game and are now eliminated.

What’s next for FC Dallas: FC Dallas will have a significant break between games. Their next match will be on August 24th, when they travel to Washington, D.C., to face D.C. United.