FC Dallas hosts Inter Miami CF in a preseason friendly at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas’ Fair Park on Monday, January 22, 2024, at 5 p.m. CT. The match marks FC Dallas’ return to the Cotton Bowl for the first time since 2009.

Let’s dive into Monday’s match with some game notes, projected lineups, and how you can watch the game.

FC Dallas Notes:

Against Inter Miami: FC Dallas remains undefeated in league play versus Miami. Miami’s only win versus Dallas was on August 7, 2023, following a regulation 4-4 Leagues Cup draw from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

2023 FCD Defense: FC Dallas allowed the third-fewest goals in MLS in the 2023 season (40) and ranked No. 3 in GAA (1.00).

Homegrown minutes in 2023: FC Dallas Homegrowns (Antonio Carrera, Edwin Cerrillo, Jesús Ferreira, Paxton Pomykal, Collin Smith, Nolan Norris, Tarik Scott, Dante Sealy) played a total of 5,978 minutes and made 92 appearances.the 34 matches.

Potential Lineup:

Will Nico Estevez use the same lineup that worked so well in Game Two? Let’s hope so.

Paes; Farfan, Gonzalez, Ibeagha, Twumasi; Lletget, Illarramendi, Fraser; Arriola, Ferreira, Sealy

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Geovane Jesus (right knee), Alan Velasco (knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Tarik Scott (knee injury)

Questionable: n/a

On Loan: n/a

International duty: Bernard Kamungo, Nkosi Tafari

Inter Miami Notes:

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended on next yellow card: none

Availability Report

Out: Facundo Farías (ACL injury)

Questionable: none

International duty: none

How to watch

📅 Date: Monday, January 22, 2023

⚽️ Kickoff: 5:00 PM

🏟 Venue: Cotton Bowl

📺 Streaming: MLSSoccer.com

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvMIA

☀️ Weather: 42 degrees, rain