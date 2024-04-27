Photo via FC Dallas

The all-important first game in this year’s Texas Derby is here! FC Dallas is back at home this weekend as it prepares to host the Houston Dynamo.

Both teams are coming into this match with bad results on Matchday 10. Dallas lost in Colorado 2-1, thanks to some own goals given up, and the Dynamo struggled to convert their many chances in front of the net in a 1-0 loss to Austin FC.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Jesus Ferreira—Even if the Homegrown Designated Player doesn’t start this game, he still needs to play a big role in it. Ferreira has to build up his chemistry with Petar Musa and the rest of the club after being in and out this year with injuries.

Last year against Houston: The Texas Derby had two meetings in 2023, and both ended level. The two traded goals in their Frisco meeting before a scoreless draw in Houston.

Recent run against Houston: Today’s match is the first leg of the Texas Derby. The winner of the two-game series earns the right to keep El Capitán (a 19th-century replica cannon) at their stadium for the next year. Dallas has had the upper hand in the Texas Derby in recent seasons, having kept El Capitán in five out of the last six years.

Homegrown clock: In 2024, FC Dallas Homegrowns (Dante Sealy, Paxton Pomykal, Jesús Ferreira) played a total of 871 minutes and made 13 appearances.

Games missed due to injuries: The injury watch continues into another season. So far, 44 games have been missed due to injuries this season.

Potential Lineup:

As the club is starting to appear healthy again, Nico Estevez could opt to shift his lineup around again with the Dynamo coming into town:

Paes, Twumasi, Tafari, Ibeagha, Junqua; Arriola, Illarramendi, Kamungo; Ferreira, Ansah, Musa

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Sebastian Lletget (hamstring)

Questionable: Jesus Ferreira (Hamstring)

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC)

International duty: none

Houston Notes:

Key player for Houston: Hector Herrera

We discussed Houston’s MVP in our preview of the Dynamo:

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended on next yellow card: none

Availability Report

Out: Nelson Quinones (knee), Erik Sviatchenko (hamstring)

Questionable: Franco Escobar (lower body), Sebastian Ferreira (abductor), Hector Herrera (knee)

On Loan: none

International duty: none

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvHOU, #TexasDerby

☀️ Weather: 80, scattered storms