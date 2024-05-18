The second leg of the Texas Derby is here! FC Dallas has traveled south to take on the Houston Dynamo.

Both clubs have their lineups in, so let’s break them down.

Quick thoughts

Given the injury situation going into this game, we knew this lineup would look a little different tonight. Head coach Nico Estevez had to really shift things around given his lack of options available in the midfield.

We will still see Ema Twumasi and Marco Farfan on the wings but in the middle will be a new pairing as Patrickson Delgado makes another start, this time next to Nolan Norris who is making his first start of the year in an FC Dallas uniform.

Up top will see Petar Musa joined by Bernard Kamungo and Jesus Ferreira.

Defensively, things remain the same with Maarten Paes in goal. The trio in front of Paes continues to be Sebastien Ibeagha, Nkosi Tafari and Sam Junqua.

Who we could see in the second half

Some may be surprised not to see Sebastian Lletget in the lineup but I’m told he’s likely only going to get around 20-30 minutes in this one off the bench.

Logan Farrington will also see some minutes in this one. Tsiki Ntsabeleng is likely another option as well that will be a headache for Houston to deal with off the bench late in the game.

Injury Report

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Paul Arriola (Calf), Asier Illarramendi (Glute), Liam Fraser (Thigh), Amet Korca (Groin)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC), Isaiah Parker

International Duty: none

Here is what Houston is working with

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, May 18, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Shell Energy Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvHOU, #TexasDerby

☀️ Weather: 89, sunny

