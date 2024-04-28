Lineups

FC Dallas — Maarten Paes; Sam Junqua, Nkosi Tafari Burgess, Sebastien Ibeagha; Marco Farfan (Bernard Kamungo – 45’), Liam Fraser, Asier Illarramendi (Carl Sainté – 90’+ 1’), Ema Twumasi; Patrickson Delgado (Jesús Ferreira – 67’) , Paul Arriola (Tsiki Ntsabeleng – 83’), Petar Musa (Logan Farrington – 90’ +1’).



Substitutes not used — Jimmy Maurer, Omar González, Dante Sealy, Eugene Ansah.



Houston Dynamo FC — Steve Clark; Franco Escobar (Héctor Herrera – 66’), Micael (Erik Sviatchenko – 84’), Ethan Bartlow, Griffin Dorsey; Adalberto Carrasquilla, Artur; Latif Blessing (Daniel Steres – 19’), Ibrahim Aliyu, Sebastian Kowalczyk (McKinze Gaines – 84’); Amine Bassi (Brad Smith – 46’).



Substitutes not used — Andrew Tarbell, Gabriel Segal, Ján Gregus, Tate Schmitt.



Scoring Summary:

DAL: Petar Musa (Ema Twumasi) – 55’

DAL: Sebastien Ibeagha (Sam Junqua) - 80’



Misconduct Summary:

HOU: Griffin Dorsey (ejection) — 5’

DAL: Petar Musa (caution) — 16’

DAL: Asier Illaramendi (caution) — 42’

HOU: Micael (caution) — 62’

DAL: Bernard Kamungo (caution) — 73’

HOU: McKinze Gaines (caution) — 87’



Weather: 75°F, Windy

Attendance: 19,096

Stats

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Nico Estévez

On moving forward…

“Tomorrow is not a day off. We work, and we train. I’m really happy for all of the players and the staff that have been working really, really hard these last few weeks with no reward on the scoreboard. And today, I think, is a reward for all of the hard work that everyone has put in. Now we just have to keep going and keep moving forward and use that to build confidence and to try and win against Toronto.”



On Petar Musa finding his rhythm…

“If the team isn’t doing very well, it’s hard for one individual to be better. When the team is doing better, it helps him (Petar) do better. We are capable of doing good things on the field. We have made some positive, big steps from St. Louis, Seattle, and even Colorado, where we did some very interesting things, to today. So we’re finding our way. The players start to know his movements, and he is getting to know everyone else, and I think it’s something natural. Because we know his ability and qualities, the goal he scored is high quality. So we’re talking about a top player. But we have to help him. This isn’t like other sports, maybe like basketball, where one player can make a substantial difference with scoring. Here, you can score, but it’s a collective effort, so we are finding ways to do that.”



Defender Marco Farfan

On his return to action…

“I felt great to be back to be honest. It was very mentally tough to be out for that long and being back in the group was great. I am happy that I came back and we got a win out of that.”



On earning the Texas Derby victory…

“Getting this win in front of our fans means a lot to us to be honest. You know yes we did win but at the same time we are not proud of it yet. We had the winless streak and we just won one game. We have a long way to go to get to where we want to be this season. It’s a very long season and we will fight for every point possible.”



Defender Sebastien Ibeagha

On getting a win…

“It was very important. Obviously, it makes it a little better that it was against Houston as well. We've been kind of down for a while and it was good to notch three points and hopefully kickstart a good run.”



On his goal…

“They were down a man so we had been playing short, trying to draw them out. And Sam (Junqua) did what I always tell him to do, just take a touch and put it back in the box. I hung out on the second post and saw the ball coming and I saw the Houston goalkeeper, Steve Clark, come out and I was like it's a jump ball and I think I can win it.”