Photo via USA Today

FC Dallas aims to secure a spot in the Knockout Round of the 2024 Leagues Cup by hosting Liga MX club FC Juarez for the first time tonight.

FC Dallas enters Wednesday’s game with one loss in group play, a 2-1 loss at St. Louis CITY SC last weekend. Juarez and St. Louis will wrap up group play on Sunday evening.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Petar Musa - The Croatian missed a key penalty kick in the loss at St. Louis. FC Dallas will want to get him involved as early as possible to help him regain his confidence in front of the net.

History against Liga MX (in Leagues Cup): FC Dallas is undefeated in Leagues Cup play against Liga MX sides, winning two games in last year’s tournament.

Leagues Cup history for FC Dallas: In four games last year, FC Dallas went 2-0-2 with two losses in penalty kicks.

Homegrown clock: In 2024, FC Dallas Homegrowns (Nolan Norris, Dante Sealy, Paxton Pomykal, Jesús Ferreira, Tarik Scott) played a total of 1944 minutes and made 33 appearances.

Games missed due to injuries: The injury watch continues into another season. So far, 129 games have been missed due to injuries this season. Even if you took out the three long-term injuries (Paxton Pomykal, Geovane Jesus and Alan Velasco), FC Dallas would still be at 57 games missed due to injury this season.

Potential Lineup:

Given that Luccin still wants to play his strongest lineup available, it may be tough, given the players that are close to returning from injury.

Paes; Farfan, Ibeagha, Tafari, Twumasi; Sainte, Lleget, Ntsabeleng; Arriola, Farrington, Musa

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Jesus Ferreira (hamstring), Patrickson Delgado (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg)

Questionable: Asier Illarramendi (ankle)

On Loan: Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

International duty: Nolan Norris

Juarez Notes:

Key player for Juarez: Angel Zaldivar

How to watch

📅 Date: Wednesday, July 2317, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 8:00 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvFCJ

☀️ Weather: 92, hot