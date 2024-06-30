Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas dropped their tenth game of the 2024 season on Saturday night, losing 1-0 to FC Cincinnati.

FC Dallas’ best chance in the opening half in the 31st minute on a corner kick. Bernard Kamungo found himself wide open in the penalty box on a corner kick from Sebastian Lletget. The header from Kamungo went wide of the post.

Cincinnati nearly went ahead in the 38th minute as Luca Orellano received a ball from Gerardo Valenzuela behind the Dallas defense in the penalty area, but his shot went wide off the far post.

Orellano found the game’s first goal two minutes into the second half. Valenzuela played a long ball into the Dallas defensive area, where Orellano collected the ball along the wing. He dribbled it into the penalty box before firing a shot past Maarten Paes.

Dallas nearly tied the game in the 67th minute on a counterattack that Petar Musa began by heading a ball onto the run of Lletget. The Dallas veteran had a one-on-one with a Cincinnati defender outside the penalty box, where he took a few dribbles before firing a shot that rattled off the post and out of play.

Instant Reaction: Well, that was something I suppose. There was a lot of rotation tonight as the club begins a seven game in 22 day stretch. Dallas had some chances but few that actually tested the Cincy defense. The new faces (Pondeca and Scott) along with guys like Nolan Norris did do well in this one to maintain things and even at times push Cincy’s defense. The final product just wasn’t there tonight.

About the subs: Liam Fraser left the match in the 27th minute with what looked like a groin injury, Homegrown Nolan Norris came on in his place. In the 54th minute, Eugene Ansah and Kamungo were subbed off for Petar Musa and the MLS debut of Tarik Scott. The final two subs came in the 81st minute as Sam Junqua and Tomas Pondeca came on for Lletget and Paul Arriola. This was also Pondeca’s MLS debut.

Man of the Match: Lletget had a nice evening and was unlucky not to score.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The club has a quick turnaround, as they host the Portland Timbers on July 4th.