FC Dallas wraps up June this weekend as it hosts FC Cincinnati, the reigning MLS Supporters’ Shield winners, at Toyota Stadium.

Both clubs come into Saturday’s game off losses last weekend. Cincinnati lost at home 2-1 to New England, while FC Dallas saw their two-goal lead slip in a 3-2 loss at the Seattle Sounders.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Asier Illarramendi - After being suspended for last week’s game in Seattle, the veteran should be fresh for this weekend’s big game against one of the league’s top teams. If he can slow down Luciano Acosta around the Dallas goal, it will go a long way in helping FCD come away with points.

Last time against Cincinnati: The two clubs have only met once, in 2019 at Toyota Stadium, when FC Dallas won 3-1.

Homegrown clock: In 2024, FC Dallas Homegrowns (Nolan Norris, Dante Sealy, Paxton Pomykal, Jesús Ferreira) played a total of 28 minutes and made 24 appearances.

Games missed due to injuries: The injury watch continues into another season. So far, 90 games have been missed due to injuries this season.

Potential Lineup:

Given the injuries that FC Dallas is experiencing again, Peter Luccin will have to rotate some players in his lineup again this weekend.

Paes, Farfan, Ibeagha, Tafari; Twumasi; Illarramendi, Fraser, Lletget; Arriola, Farrington, Musa

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: Paul Arriola, Liam Fraser, Sebastien Ibeagha

Availability Report

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Jesus Ferreira (hamstring), Patrickson Delgado

Questionable: none

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

International duty: none

Cincinnati Notes:

Key player for FCC: Luciano Acosta

It all runs through the reigning MLS MVP for Cincinnati.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: Obinna Nwobodo

Suspended on next yellow card: none

Availability Report

Out: Corey Baird (hip), Matt Miazga (leg), Nick Hagglund (leg)

Questionable: none

On Loan: none

International duty: Miles Robinson (USMNT)

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvFCC

☀️ Weather: 94, sunny