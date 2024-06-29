FC Dallas is back home for the final time in June as they host FC Cincinnati.

Both clubs have their lineups in, so let’s break them down.

Quick thoughts

Before anyone gets too worked up, Petar Musa's not starting is all about rotation, from what I’ve been told in the press area tonight. The club has seven games in 22 days ahead, so rotating players, even Musa, has to happen at some point.

Aside from that, there is a lot to go on here as we stay in a 4-3-3 for another week. Maarten Paes remains in goal behind a back four of Marco Farfan, Nkosi Tafari, Sebastien Ibeagha and Paul Arriola.

The midfield sees Asier Illarramendi return from his suspension. He’ll be joined by Sebastian Lletget and Liam Fraser.

The front three is a fun mix of Bernard Kamungo, Logan Farrington and Eugene Ansah.

Who we could see in the second half

Aside from Musa, yeah, I think we’ll see him at some point tonight; you do have new debuts on the bench with Tomas Pondeca and Tarik Scott. Both have been playing well with North Texas SC and have the chance to join the first team tonight. I think we’ll possibly see one of them and Ema Twumasi or Sam Junqua.

Injury Report

Suspended: none

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Jesus Ferreira (hamstring), Patrickson Delgado (knee), Tsiki Ntsabeleng (illness), Carl Sainté (lower leg)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Isaiah Parker

International Duty: none

Here is what Cincinnati is working with

Another team with a solid lineup card. Bless them.

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, June 29, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvFCC

☀️ Weather: 92, sunny

Join us on our Notes to discuss it.