FC Dallas dropped their tenth game of the season, losing 1-0 to FC Cincinnati.

Lineups:

FC Dallas: Maarten Paes, Marco Farfan, Nkosi Tafari, Sebastien Ibeagha, Paul Arriola (Sam Junqua); Asier Illarramendi, Liam Fraser (Nolan Norris), Sebastian Lletget (Tomas Pondeca); Bernard Kamungo (Tarik Scott), Eugene Ansah (Petar Musa), Logan Farrington

Subs not used: Jimmy Maurer, Omar Gonzalez, Dante Sealy, Ema Twumasi

FC Cincinnati: Celentano, Asad, Murphy, Keller, Yedlin, Orellano; Kubo, Bucha, Acosta; Kelsy, Valenzuela

Subs: Kann, Powell, Santos, Benalcazar, Halsey, Foster, Jimenez, Aghedo, Boupendza

Scoring Summary:

CIN: Orellano - 47’

Misconduct Summary:

CIN: Kubo - 18’

CIN: Powell - 56’

FCD: Norris - 57’

CIN: Yedlin - 61’

CIN: Kelsey - 65’

FCD: Scott - 82’

CIN: Celentano - 88’

CIN: Acosta - 90+4’

Stats

Graphics via x.com/mlsstat

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Interim head coach Peter Luccin

On tonight’s performance…

“It wasn’t a good game. We had chances where we generated something, but it was not enough to win a game at home against a strong team like FC Cincinnati. In the last 20 minutes, we pushed through with heart. We had a shot hit the post, but they also had two chances; one was almost a 1v1 with the goalkeeper and they missed. Our pressure has not been what it should be, and that goes for everyone, the players, me, and the staff, too. We looked inexperienced. After three games, which have been very good, the performance of this game is not the image we should be portraying. We lost another player tonight, Liam Fraser, so we are playing a lot of young players. That is a silver lining, but we have to do a lot better. I am very disappointed about the game.”



On the team’s lineup tonight…

“I liked so many things from the young players. For example, Nolan (Norris), when he came in, I liked the way that he played and the quality of play. When Tomas (Pondeca) came in, he had very good energy. In the end, the lineup was based on what we had to do because we have so many players injured right now. We know FC Dallas, we give chances to the Homegrown players. Sometimes it’s not fair for them, because of the situation they’re put in. But they’re going to grow, especially with a situation like this. I’m very happy with those players, with the lineup and where we are right now. We lost Liam (Fraser) for at least three weeks, so we’ll have to see the best lineup for our next game.”



On playing intense games in the Texas heat…

“It’s not easy. You know how it is with a new coach coming in and all of the players increasing their intensity. That’s why we have been rotating players, you saw Bernie (Kamungo) and Eugene (Ansah) subbing out before the 60th minute. That’s why we have to change, because the performance was not bad, it was good from those two. We have another game on Thursday and this is the weather in Texas, we know. We need to rotate guys, because I don’t want to see more injured players.”



Forward Tarik Scott

On making his FC Dallas debut…

“It felt good, it's definitely a moment I've been waiting for a long time and by the grace of God I was lucky enough to have it tonight so I just want to give a shout out to my Lord and Savior first and foremost. It was a good experience to be able to play with the guys and try and make a difference in this game.”



On making his debut under Peter Luccin…

“It was awesome because it's something that you can't even make up, you could write a movie about it but I wouldn't believe it. So to have that moment tonight where Peter (Luccin) trusted me taking the opportunity to go in, and make my debut under him, it was a thing that I will never forget. I'm forever grateful towards him for it.”



Defender Nkosi Tafari

On the difference maker tonight…

“To be fair, I feel like we beat ourselves up today. We had chances in the first half and then were more dangerous in the second half. We are very naive in the way we play, we don’t have that killer instinct. It’s the small details that just pile up throughout the season.”



On the injury situation within the club…

“It is what it is. Cincinnati also had players that were out injured. When the season starts, you are supposed to play regardless of who is available. We just need to play and I don’t think injuries play into it. We have high quality players and one of the best Academies in America. I could care less about the injuries.”