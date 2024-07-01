Photo via FC Dallas

Playing a team like FC Cincinnati is never easy, especially when you factor in how good they are away from home (now 8-1-1). Despite some of their top defenders being out of action for either injuries or international duty, Cincy came into Frisco last Saturday and found a fair, simple 1-0 win over our beloved FC Dallas.

I hate saying it, but it felt expected. As the night went on, it really felt like one of those evenings where FC Dallas mostly had control of the match but couldn’t find a way to put the ball into the back of the net.

Thankfully, the schedule in front of us says we can’t dwell on the result for too long as we have more games to deal with in the coming days. So, my usual rewatch was a little truncated than the other ones for today. Still, there is plenty to discuss.

New kids get their kicks

To begin the seven games in 22 days stretch, interim manager Peter Luccin dipped into the rotation pretty heavily on Saturday night. Part of that was due to the increased number of injuries or unavailable players.

Jesus Ferreira and Patrickson Delgado are both expected to miss several weeks now (Delgado has a bruised ligament on his knee, so he’ll likely miss the Leagues Cup, while Ferreira will certainly be questionable for that tournament.)