FC Dallas picked up their first road win of the 2024 regular season on Saturday night, downing ten-man D.C. United 4-3.

Sebastian Lletget had a goal and two assists, while Paul Arriola, Tsiki Ntsabeleng and Nkosi Tafari each found the back of the net.

Two minutes into the match, the hosts found the back of the net first with a header from Christian Benteke. The Black-and-Red’s leading scorer added to his Golden Boot race tally with his 17th goal of the year on a cross from Ted Ku-Dipietro.

Seven minutes later, Dallas found a corner kick goal from Tafari. Lletget curled a ball over the D.C. defense that found an open Tafari at the far post. The Dallas center back volleyed home a one-time shot past D.C. keeper Alex Bono to tie the game.

In the 21st minute, Dallas took the lead with Lletget’s second goal of the season. Newly acquired fullback Ruan helped set up the strike with his first contribution since coming over from Montreal earlier this month.

After a bit of back and forth play by each side, Dallas increased their lead to two goals in the 40th minute on a goal from Arriola. The Dallas captain finished off what looked like a training pitch goal as Ntsabeleng crossed the ball into the penalty box where Asier Illarramendi was able to head it across the goal to Arriola, who scored his fourth of the season.

United didn’t go quietly as they found their second goal minutes later as Benteke set up David Schnegg to pull the hosts within one goal in the 41st minute.

Dallas didn’t waste any time getting the lead back up to two goals as Lletget set up his second assist of the night on a goal scored by Ntsabeleng. Logan Farrington picked off a pass in the United defensive end and helped set up a three-vs-two in the United penalty box. Farrington played a nifty pass to Lletget, who then played the ball across the goal to an open Ntsabeleng, who easily put home Dallas’ final goal of the night.

Shortly after the fourth goal by Dallas, D.C. was reduced to ten men as Boria Enow picked up a second yellow card before the halftime whistle.

Despite being down a man, the hosts came back out to begin the second half and scored their third goal of the night thanks to Jared Stroud.

Instant Reaction: Yes, the defensive performance was abysmal for both teams. However, this was one of those matches that FC Dallas absolutely had to secure a win, and they managed to do so. Moreover, they accomplished this largely without their three Designated Players as well. While I would have preferred to see Alan Velasco back on the field tonight, I believe it was necessary to hold him out for another week. Considering the chaotic nature of the match, there was no need to risk anything.

About the Subs: The first one we have to discuss isn’t really a sub but was a late scratch before kickoff as Petar Musa was pulled out in favor of Farrington. We’re being told this was all precautionary. Jesus Ferreira made his return in the 62nd minute as he came in for Ntsabeleng. Sam Junqua came on in the 70th minute for Farrington. Patrickson Delgado made his return from injury in the 89th minute as he subbed off Illarramendi.

Man of the Match: Hands down, Lletget.

Where this match fits in the playoff run: Austin’s victory over Nashville prevented Dallas from securing a spot in the top nine in the Western Conference tonight. However, the gap between them has been reduced to just one point. Securing this road win was a significant achievement for this club, but there’s still a long way to go before the season ends.

What’s next for FC Dallas: FC Dallas returns home for the final match of the month, hosting the Colorado Rapids.