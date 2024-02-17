Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas wrapped up their 2024 preseason campaign with a 2-0 win on Saturday afternoon over D.C. United.

FC Dallas began with an early goal from Herbert Endeley in the 4th minute. FC Dallas picked up the ball in transition in the middle of the field as Logan Farrington found the run of Paul Arriola a few yards after the midfield circle. The Dallas captain played Endeley through the D.C. United defense where he was able to run onto the ball and make one move around United keeper Alex Bono before finding the back of the net.

FC Dallas nearly doubled their lead ten minutes later as Bernard Kamungo got the ball in space and was able to get into the penalty box. He could have played Farrington into space for an easy shot but instead took the chance himself but the ball went just wide of the far post.

D.C. was finally able to get some shots off in the second half, testing goalkeeper Maarten Paes into a couple of nice saves in the 58th and 66th minute that went out for a United corner kick.

In stoppage time, FC Dallas finally doubled their lead to seal the game as Arriola converted on a cross from Eugene Ansah.

Instant Reaction: For starters, I think Endeley and Sealy look very good in these winger roles. Yes, they do have some slip-ups here and there on the ball but going forward into the attack, they are providing exactly what Nico Estevez is wanting from them.

Outside of that, this was still a preseason game. There were lots of poor touches on the ball, tough build-up play out of the back, and set pieces still feel like they are miles off from where they could be. Estevez commented after the match that he was disappointed in how the team lacked the aggression that he wanted out of them on the ball at times.

Still, the preseason is done, and FC Dallas wrapped things up with a pair of wins over MLS clubs and a pair of wins over some Scandinavian teams, too. It's not bad for a team that is still missing some of their best players.

Man of the Match: Arriola had a solid day with a goal and an assist.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The club begins their 2024 regular season campaign next Saturday when they host the San Jose Earthquakes.