Photo via DC United

The long wait is over! After three and a half weeks, FC Dallas is back on the field tonight as they take on fellow MLS original D.C. United.

FC Dallas continues to search for their first road win of the regular season tonight, along with pushing closer to a playoff spot in the MLS Western Conference. D.C. United on the other hand is also looking to remain in contention for the playoffs in the MLS Eastern Conference with a third-straight win in league play.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Petar Musa - While Jesus Ferreira and Alan Velasco could make their returns, it will still likely come down to the Croatian All-Star finding the back of the net.

Last trip to DC: You have to go back to the 2018 season for FC Dallas’ last visit to Audi Field. United came out on top that October evening 1-0.

Homegrown clock: In 2024, FC Dallas Homegrowns (Nolan Norris, Dante Sealy, Paxton Pomykal, Jesús Ferreira, Tarik Scott) played a total of 1944 minutes and made 33 appearances.

Games missed due to injuries: The injury watch continues into another season. So far, 129 games have been missed due to injuries this season. Even if you took out the three long-term injuries (Paxton Pomykal, Geovane Jesus and Alan Velasco), FC Dallas would still be at 58 games missed due to injury this season.

Potential Lineup:

Given the long time away from the field, a lineup prediction could go a number of ways for Peter Luccin.

Paes; Farfan, Tafari, Ibeagha; Arriola, Illarramendi, Lletget, Ruan; Farrington, Ferreira, Musa

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: Paul Arriola

Availability Report

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

International duty: none

DC United Notes:

Key player for DC: Christian Benteke

United look to build off a decent Leagues Cup performance as Benteke is chasing a Golden Boot award.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended on next yellow card: none

Availability Report

Out: Russell Canouse (Not Due to Injury), Conner Antley (knee), Jackson Hopkins (ankle), Christopher McVey (hip)

Questionable: none

On Loan: none

International duty: none

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 6:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Audi Field

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvDCU

☀️ Weather: 86, sunny