After nearly a month-long hiatus from the field, FC Dallas returns tonight in a highly anticipated matchup against their fellow MLS original, D.C. United.

Both clubs have their lineups in, so let’s break them down.

Quick thoughts

We have a few new faces to discuss here tonight as both Show and Ruan make their FC Dallas debuts in the lineup. Both will be in the midfield with Asier Illarramendi returning from an ankle injury that he was dealing with before the Leagues Cup, and Paul Arriola.

The attack sees Sebastian Lletget return as well next to Tsiki Ntsabeleng. They’ll be in support of Petar Musa up top.

The defensive group is really the only group that goes unchanged from what we saw before the Leagues Cup. Maarten Paes remains in goal with Sebastien Ibeagha, Nkosi Tafari and Marco Farfan in front of him.

Who we could see in the second half

Oh man, oh man. Jesus Ferreira is available. Alan Velasco is available. Patrickson Delgado is also available.

Basically, the bench is stacked tonight of guys who need minutes. I would expect Velasco, Ferreira and Delgado to each get around 15-20 minutes in this one. Logan Farrington and Sam Junqua are good bets to get minutes as well.

Injury Report

Suspended: none

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Isaiah Parker

International Duty: none

Here is what DCU is working with

Oh hi Dom. Hi Lucas.

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 6:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Audi Field

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvDCU

☀️ Weather: 86, sunny