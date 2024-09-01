Photo via FC Dallas

The Colorado Rapids came into Toyota Stadium and twice clawed their way from behind to defeat FC Dallas 3-2 on Saturday night.

Logan Farrington and Petar Musa scored goals for FC Dallas but it was a brace from Rafael Navarro and a stoppage-time goal from Darren Yapi that stole the points for the vistors.

FC Dallas got off to a hot start with a goal six minutes in from Farrington. Ruan started the play along the right wing as he crossed the ball back across the Colorado penalty box where Sam Junqua was able to meet the ball at the top of the penalty area. Junqua’s shot took a deflection before Farrington was there to finish it for his third of the season.

The Rapids didn’t waste time responding as they tied the game four minutes later on a goal from Navarro. Djordje Milhailovic drove down the Dallas defense and put in a cross to Calvin Harris who’s shot that forced Maarten Paes to make a stop but Navarro was there to take the easy tap in.

FC Dallas nearly took the lead in the 64th minute on a corner kick from Ferreira that found an open Nkosi Tafari on the back post. The Dallas defender had a clean header on the ball, but Colorado keeper Zack Steffen came up with a massive stop to keep the game level.

Two minutes later, Dallas found their break on a counter attack that Ferreira set up as he played a long through ball to Sam Junqua. After a couple of touches, he crossed the ball into the penalty area where Musa headed home his 14th goal of the season.

Colorado was able to tie it up again on a penalty kick in the 76th minute. Milhailovic earned the spot kick when he was fouled by Tafari. His attempt was saved by Paes, but the rebound was put in by Navarro.

The Rapids stole it late in the 93rd minute on a goal from Yapi. Milhailovic sent a long ball behind the Dallas defense to Yapi’s run. He took a touch into the Dallas penalty area before hitting a game-winner past Paes.

Instant Reaction: Man, what a waste of a game for FC Dallas. There were good moments but the Rapids continued to show that they are a good team this season as Milhailovic carved them up on two of the three goals and also forced the penalty that he missed. The Dallas defense still has issues in figuring out how to close games.

Outside of that, we did see our three Designated Players on the field for the first time together this season in the second half. So, maybe that is a positive to take away from this? Maybe.

About the Subs: Peter Luccin went to his bench fairly early in the second half as he brought on Jesus Ferreira and Petar Musa in the 60th minute for Logan Farrington and Tsiki Ntsabeleng. Alan Velasco made his return from an ACL injury in the 80th minute when he came on for Sebastian Lletget. In the 86th minute, Patrickson Delgado came on for Sam Junqua for the team’s final sub of the night.

Man of the Match: Let’s go with Junqua. His cross to Musa is worthy of being on repeat this week.

Where this match fits in the playoff run: The loss keeps FC Dallas out of a playoff position for another week as they came into the night one point back of Austin FC for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

What’s next for FC Dallas? FC Dallas hits the road next week as they head to Canada to battle the Vancouver Whitecaps.