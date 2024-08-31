FC Dallas vs Colorado Rapids: Preview, game notes, lineup predictions and how to watch
FC Dallas looks to build some momentum off their first road win of the year.
FC Dallas returns home for their first league game in front of the Frisco faithful in over a month as they host the Colorado Rapids.
Both teams are coming into the game on a bit of a hot streak in league play, as the Rapids had gone 3-1-1 before an impressive third place finish in this year’s Leagues Cup tournament. FC Dallas is fresh off a wild 4-3 victory on the road in D.C. last week, their first win away from home this season.
FC Dallas Notes:
Key player for FC Dallas: Sebastian Lletget - After a goal and two assist effort last week, the veteran will be called upon to step up again this weekend.
Last time out against Colorado: The two sides squared off earlier this year in Colorado with some snow falling before the match. The Rapids got some luck from some own goals en route to a 2-1 win.
Unlucky against the Rapids: Dallas has not defeated Colorado since April 9, 2022 with a 0-3-2 record over the last five matches.
All time versus Colorado: Dallas and Colorado have matched up 95 times across all competitions. Dallas’ all-time record against Colorado is 39-36-20.
Homegrown clock: In 2024, FC Dallas Homegrowns (Nolan Norris, Dante Sealy, Paxton Pomykal, Jesús Ferreira, Tarik Scott) played a total of 1972 minutes and made 34 appearances.
Games missed due to injuries: The injury watch continues into another season. So far, 133 games have been missed due to injuries this season. Even if you took out the three long-term injuries (Paxton Pomykal, Geovane Jesus and Alan Velasco), FC Dallas would still be at 60 games missed due to injury this season.
Potential Lineup:
Musa could be a game time decision again this weekend as he’s dealing with a foot injury. If he goes, it should look something along these lines:
Paes; Farfan, Tafari, Ibeagha; Junqua, Illarramendi, Show, Ruan; Ntsabeleng, Lletget, Musa
Disciplinary Report
Suspended: Paul Arriola
Suspended after next yellow: none
Availability Report
Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg)
Questionable: none
On Loan: Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)
Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza
International duty: none
Colorado Notes:
Key player for Colorado: Djordje Mihailovic
The Rapids’ midfielder leads the team in goal contributions with ten goals and nine assists on the year.
Disciplinary Report
Suspended: none
Suspended on next yellow card: none
Availability Report
Out: Kévin Cabral (Elbow), Kimani Stewart-Baynes (Illness), Sam Vines (hamstring)
Questionable: none
On Loan: none
International duty: none
How to watch
📅 Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024
⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM
🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium
📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass
💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvCOL
☀️ Weather: 86, sunny
