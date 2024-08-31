Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas returns home for their first league game in front of the Frisco faithful in over a month as they host the Colorado Rapids.

Both teams are coming into the game on a bit of a hot streak in league play, as the Rapids had gone 3-1-1 before an impressive third place finish in this year’s Leagues Cup tournament. FC Dallas is fresh off a wild 4-3 victory on the road in D.C. last week, their first win away from home this season.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Sebastian Lletget - After a goal and two assist effort last week, the veteran will be called upon to step up again this weekend.

Last time out against Colorado: The two sides squared off earlier this year in Colorado with some snow falling before the match. The Rapids got some luck from some own goals en route to a 2-1 win.

Unlucky against the Rapids: Dallas has not defeated Colorado since April 9, 2022 with a 0-3-2 record over the last five matches.

All time versus Colorado: Dallas and Colorado have matched up 95 times across all competitions. Dallas’ all-time record against Colorado is 39-36-20.

Homegrown clock: In 2024, FC Dallas Homegrowns (Nolan Norris, Dante Sealy, Paxton Pomykal, Jesús Ferreira, Tarik Scott) played a total of 1972 minutes and made 34 appearances.

Games missed due to injuries: The injury watch continues into another season. So far, 133 games have been missed due to injuries this season. Even if you took out the three long-term injuries (Paxton Pomykal, Geovane Jesus and Alan Velasco), FC Dallas would still be at 60 games missed due to injury this season.

Potential Lineup:

Musa could be a game time decision again this weekend as he’s dealing with a foot injury. If he goes, it should look something along these lines:

Paes; Farfan, Tafari, Ibeagha; Junqua, Illarramendi, Show, Ruan; Ntsabeleng, Lletget, Musa

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: Paul Arriola

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

International duty: none

Colorado Notes:

Key player for Colorado: Djordje Mihailovic

The Rapids’ midfielder leads the team in goal contributions with ten goals and nine assists on the year.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended on next yellow card: none

Availability Report

Out: Kévin Cabral (Elbow), Kimani Stewart-Baynes (Illness), Sam Vines (hamstring)

Questionable: none

On Loan: none

International duty: none

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvCOL

☀️ Weather: 86, sunny