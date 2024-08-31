After a month away from playing league games at home, we’re back tonight as FC Dallas is hosting old rivals Colorado Rapids.

Both clubs have their lineups in, so let’s break them down.

Quick thoughts

The lineup was nearly what we had in our preview notes earlier today with the exception of Logan Farrington again for Petar Musa, who will be on the bench to start out tonight. Sebastian Lletget and Tsiki Ntsabeleng will be in support of the rookie in the attack.

Peter Luccin gets nearly the same midfield group as he did last week in D.C., with Sam Junqua coming in for the suspended Paul Arriola. Newcomers Ruan and Show will join Junqua in the midfield alongside veteran Asier Illarramendi.

The Dallas defense will once again feature Maarten Paes in goal before he embarks on international duty with Indonesia next week. In front of him, Marco Farfan, Nkosi Tafari, and Sebastien Ibeagha will provide support.

Who we could see in the second half

You have three Designated Players on the bench in Musa, Jesus Ferreira, and Alan Velasco. It would be awesome to see what those three can do together for 15-25 minutes.

Outside of that, Patrickson Delgado and Bernard Kamungo could be good bets to come off the bench as well.

Injury Report

Suspended: Paul Arriola

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Isaiah Parker

International Duty: none

Here is what Colorado is working with

No formation card for the Rapids, lame.

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, August 31, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvCOL

☀️ Weather: 86, sunny