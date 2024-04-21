FC Dallas hopes they can get a rare win tonight in the Rocky Mountains as they take on the Colorado Rapids.

Both clubs have their lineups in, so let’s break them down.

Quick thoughts

One big change from last week as Asier Illarramendi makes his return to the line up for FC Dallas after being out the last few weeks. He’ll be in the ‘midfield four’ with Liam Fraser in the middle. On the wings will be Dante Sealy and Paul Arriola.

Up top will still see a trio of Eugene Ansah and Sebastian Lletget in support of Petar Musa.

The defense will continue to see Omar Gonzalez lead a three-man group with Sebastien Ibeagha and Sam Junqua. They’ll lineup in front of Maarten Paes in goal.

Who we could see in the second half

Similar to last week, seeing Bernard Kamungo off the bench makes sense. Other options that make sense in this one would be Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Logan Farrington and Patrickson Delgado.

The interesting wildcard would also be to see Carl Sainte earn his MLS debut, too.

Injury Report

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Marco Farfan (head), Jesus Ferreira (hamstring)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC)

International Duty: none

Here is what Colorado is working with

It is kind of a formation card but kind of not.

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, April 20, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 8:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvCOL

☀️ Weather: 39, cloudy

