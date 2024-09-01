FC Dallas lost another big game on Saturday night, losing 3-2 to the Colorado Rapids.

Lineups

FC Dallas: Paes, Farfan, Tafari, Ibeagha, Junqua (Delgado), Illarramendi, Show, Ruan, Lletget (Velasco), Ntsabeleng (Ferreira), Farrington (Musa)

Subs not used: Maurer, Twumasi, Kamungo, Gonzalez, Sainte

Colorado: Steffen, Rosenberry, Aubaker, Maxso, Travis (Anderson), Ronan (Yapi), Larraz (Bassett), Harris (Löffelsend), Mihailovic, Lewis (Fernandez), Navarro

Subs not used: Edwards, Beaudry, Frederick

Goal Summary

FCD - Farrington 6’

COL - Navarro 11’

FCD - Musa (Junqua) 66’

COL - Navarro (Bassett) 76’

COL - Yapi (Mihailovic) 90+3’

Misconduct Summary

FCD - Ntsabeleng 33’

FCD - Junqua 65’

COL - Yapi 89’

FCD - Velasco 90+5’

FCD - Ruan 90+8’

COL - Edwards 90+10’

Stats

Graphics via x.com/MLSStat

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Interim head coach Peter Luccin

Thoughts on the team’s performance…

“We were winning the game twice, 1-0, 2-1. We were not able to maintain that result. The late goal that we conceded, it’s not good. We had chances, a lot of chances but we didn’t get it done. Now we know what we have to do. We have to win in Vancouver and that’s it. Today was a hard day and tomorrow is a different day, we will be ready to fight out there.”



On the positives from tonight’s game…

“The fact that we have all our players back on the field, like Alan Velasco after nine months. That is pretty amazing and the way he tried to help the team and fighting after every ball. To see all of those players coming back was good, and we’re going to need them. Today wasn’t good enough in both boxes.”



Forward Logan Farrington

On the result…

“I think we started off pretty well, got the lead early. In the first half, I think we killed them, had a couple more chances we should’ve put away but went into halftime 1-1. Second half I think we came out a little flat, fell off the gameplan a little bit. It was low energy so we brought some guys on to bring more energy and got a good goal. From there we lost our shape, lost that energy and some heart. I think that’s been our problem throughout the season, something we need to fix if we want to go to the playoffs. That’s the type of heart that we need at the end of the game, especially at home. It’s a little disappointing but we still have seven games left so we’ve got time to work on that in the future and next week.”



On the confidence given by head coach Peter Luccin…

“He gives me that confidence every time, they trust me to start, do my job and score goals. That’s what I’m on the field for and that’s motivation to get out there and help the team.”



Midfielder Sebastian Lletget

On tonight’s match…

“Tonight was disappointing. I thought we actually did a lot of good things, created a lot of good chances. We're getting guys back, which is nice but it's just really unfortunate. We're pretty disappointed, and we are just digesting the loss right now. All we know is we have to go to Vancouver and get a win.”



On being in form these past couple games…

“It's amazing. The team has helped me out a lot. I think Peter (Luccin) has done a great, great job of getting all of us together, putting us in good spots. We're just trying to make things happen. The results have just been up and down. It's tough to look at the positive at the moment, but I know it's important we do that to remind ourselves how good we can be.”



Midfielder Alan Velasco

On coming back from injury…

“I was very emotional tonight after coming into the match tonight. It has been a long couple of months to come back from this difficult injury. I was happy to get back to the field tonight but was not happy with the result. We wanted to win tonight. It felt good to get back on the pitch in a real game, I had previously played in inter squads but I felt good coming back tonight.”