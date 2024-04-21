Lineups

FC Dallas — Maarten Paes, Sam Junqua, Omar González (Nkosi Tafari – 64’), Sebastien Ibeagha (Tsiki Ntsabeleng – 64’), Dante Sealy (Bernard Kamungo – 55’), Liam Fraser (Carl Sainté – 90’+1’), Asier Illarramendi (Patrickson Delgado – 76’), Paul Arriola, Sebastian Lletget, Eugene Ansah (Logan Farrington – 55’), Petar Musa



Substitutes not used — Jimmy Maurer, Ema Twumasi, Herbert Endeley.



Colorado Rapids — Zack Steffen, Sam Vines (Sebastian Anderson – 65’), Andreas Maxsø, Moïse Bombito, Keegan Rosenberry, Oliver Larraz, Cole Bassett (Lamine Diack – 87’), Kévin Cabral (Omir Fernández – 69’), Djordje Mihailovic (Jasper Löffelsend – 87’), Calvin Harris (Lalas Abubakar – 80’), Rafael Navarro (Darren Yapi – 80’).



Substitutes not used — Wayne Frederick II, Kimani Stewart-Baynes, Adam Beaudry



Scoring Summary:

COL: Sebastien Ibeagha (own goal) – 45’+1’

COL: Calvin Harris (Kévin Cabral, Djordje Mihailovic) – 51’

DAL: Petar Musa (Liam Fraser) – 87’



Misconduct Summary:

DAL: Sebastien Ibeagha (caution) — 27’

DAL: Sam Junqua (caution) — 61’

DAL: Logan Farrington (caution) — 90’+6’



Weather: 32°F, Cloudy

Stats



FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Nico Estévez

General thoughts on the match…

“I am not satisfied with our performance tonight. We can’t play like this every game. We can’t do everything halfway and not go through with what we want to do. I felt like the players showed fear and were not willing to go forward which caught me off guard. I talked to them about that at halftime and I told them that the first half was unacceptable. We only had one chance at goal in the first half, and we needed to pick it. Colorado scored their second goal off a mistake, and I felt like we have made a lot of mistakes compared to previous years. The team was able to respond later in the second half. The players I brought on during the second half brought intensity and showed fight. In the end, we generated chances to tie the game, but after the first half performance it's hard to compete. The numbers showed that we did better than usual road games. Some of the stats are positive but I think we need to change that to results. We can’t rely on a solid 45-minute performance when it needs to be a full 90-minute effort.”



On what is lacking at the moment…

“We are coming from a situation where we wanted to earn a win against Seattle Sounders FC at home, but we showed positives that we haven’t shown in weeks. We had a good week in training, we had high intensity. We turned up to this game with fear, lacking determination and character. It is very difficult to play like that because Colorado is one of the hardest working teams in the league on both sides of the ball. They took advantage of our start and it hurt us.”



Midfielder Paul Arriola

On tonights game…

“We started off the first half really poorly. We tried to figure it out, but we were unable to. The team was not alert enough and it cost us two goals. After the first half, we were able to regroup and had a better second half. However, we did not have good chances until they started to sit back a little after they went up 2-0. For us, it is disappointing. We are having issues that we need to work on and figure it out on the field quickly.”



Onto the next match…

“Our fans have been great all season, we haven’t shown up for them. It is motivation for us to go and beat Houston next Saturday and obtain three points.”



Goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer

On the differences between the first and second half…

“We are going through a difficult stretch at the moment to be honest. We suffered a lot today, and we lost out in key moments throughout the match. We need to learn how to regroup with each other throughout these moments and we need to learn how to push each other to give more effort.”



On the message ahead of the next match against a key rival…

“Every week and match are important. We are in a moment where we need to keep calm, but at the same time have a good level of urgency. We need to fix a lot of things in training, and we need to go hard as well. Houston Dynamo is our main Texas rival, and we need to take every step possible to prepare in the best way possible. It’s a big match for us and we will look to earn three points.”