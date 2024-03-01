Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas looks to make it two in a row to begin the 2024 season when they host CF Montreal on Saturday night at Toyota Stadium.

Both clubs are coming off positive results in week one, where FC Dallas came from behind to defeat the San Jose Earthquakes while Montreal picked a scoreless draw away from home against Orlando City.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Petar Musa - Even if he comes off the bench in this one, everyone will be watching to see what FCD’s newest DP can do on the field. Expectations are high.

All-time record against Montreal: FCD boasts a 5-1-3 record in all-time meetings with the club formerly known as the Impact. The last match came in the 2020 season when the two sides played to a wild 2-2 draw. FCD’s last win against Montreal was back in June 2018. Montreal’s lone win in the series was nearly a decade ago, back in 2015. FCD has yet to lose in Frisco to Montreal.

Homegrown clock: In 2024, Homegrowns (Dante Sealy) played 90 minutes and made one appearance.

Games missed due to injuries: Six players missed last Saturday’s match due to injuries.

Potential Lineup:

A couple of injuries are still occurring with the FCD roster, but we should see a similar roster to the one we saw last week. The most likely change will be Omar Gonzalez in for Sebastien Ibeagha. Petar Musa could also start over Logan Farrington.

Paes; Junqua, Tafari, Gonzalez; Sealy, Illarramendi, Fraser, Twumasi; Arriola, Kamungo; Farrington

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Marco Farfan - Lower back, Geovane Jesus - Right knee, Amet Korça - Left groin, Alan Velasco - Left knee

Questionable: Jesús Ferreira - Left thigh, Paxton Pomykal - Left knee, Sebastian Ibeagha - calf

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC)

International duty: none

Montreal Notes:

Key player for Montreal: Matias Coccaro

We broke down Montreal’s new #9 in our scouting report:

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended on next yellow card: none

Availability Report

Out: Lassi Lappalainen (Ankle), Robert Thorkelsson (Groin)

Questionable: Nathan Saliba (Bone bruise), Joaquin Sosa (Lower leg)

Questionable: none

International duty: none

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, March 2, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvCFM

☀️ Weather: 72, sunny