Lineups

FC Dallas — Maarten Paes; Omar Gonzalez, Nkosi Tafari, Sam Junqua; Dante Sealy (Sebastian Lletget - 80’), Asier Illarramendi (Patrickson Delgado – 45’), Liam Fraser (Paxton Pomykal - 84’), Bernard Kamungo (Eugene Ansah - 84’); Paul Arriola, Petar Musa, Logan Farrington (Jesús Ferreira – 61’).



Substitutes not used — Jimmy Maurer, Ema Twumasi, Herbert Endeley, Nolan Norris.



CF Montréal — Jonathan Sirois; Joel Waterman, Ruan, George Campbell, Gabriele Corbo; Samuel Piette (Victor Wanyama - 77’), Kwadwo Opoku (Jules-Anthony Vilsaint – 11’), Bryce Duke, Mathieu Choinière; Matías Cóccaro (Josef Martínez – 45’+5’), Ariel Lassiter.



Substitutes not used — Sebastian Breza, Fernando Álvarez, Rida Zouhir, Ousman Jabang, Raheem Edwards.



Scoring Summary:

MTL: Jules-Anthony Vilsaint – 20’

DAL: Petar Musa – 45’+1’

MTL: Josef Martinez – 60’



Misconduct Summary:

DAL: Dante Sealy (caution) – 26’

DAL: Paul Arriola (caution) – 66’

MTL: George Campbell (caution) – 80’

MTL: Mathieu Choinière (caution) – 83’



Weather: Sunny, 79ºF

Attendance: 19,096

Stats

POSTGAME QUOTES FC DALLAS

Head Coach Nico Estévez

On tonight’s match…

“I didn’t like all of the game. I’m not happy with what I saw. We did not try what made us successful all of preseason and it hurt us tonight. Some of our players haven’t been playing the whole preseason, it is their first game together. Paxton, Patrickson, Omar and Lletget who is coming from an injury are all almost new players that couldn't work with us this preseason. I think we have to be patient but it's a good punch in the face to wake us up and see that there is a lot of work to do that we already knew. The season is long, we're building something that we believe is going to be good.



On how the game played out…

“I think there are different types of games. I think we were more disciplined in our positioning in the attacking side, we were able to find the right players in the right moments, however, I think we moved too much in the second half. We had control of the game, we were creating dangerous plays and when you concede a goal it's like you lose a little bit of patience, you want to rush to score and you start making wrong decisions.”



Forward Bernard Kamungo

Thoughts on the team’s play…

“I think that we were just missing a little bit of intensity tonight, like pressing and being together as a team. I think that’s just something that we need to work on going into the next game.”



On what he saw while assisting Petar Musa’s goal…

“I make sure I look up to the guys that have the ball. If they have time and space, I just try to make a run in behind them and give them an option. That’s all I was trying to do and they found me. I didn’t think I was going to score a header from there so I just tried to find somebody that was in the box. Congrats to Petar for scoring his first goal.”



On next week’s road match versus NY Red Bulls…

“We have to step up and just be ready for whatever’s coming. Now we see how difficult the games are going to be and we just have to take the games one step at a time, and try to win every game from here on out.”



Forward Petar Musa

On making his Dallas debut…

“It's nice. I am feeling good, it was a warm welcome here. Today was a full stadium, a really nice atmosphere and our fans, they supported us. But yes, we are disappointed that we didn't make them happy. So yes, we will do everything in the next match to make them happy.”



On if he’s adjusting with just three days of practice…

“Yes, I still need some time to adapt to the team. They need to know me and I also need to know them. So yes, we will have more time to get to know each other and let's focus on the next game. ”



Defender Omar Gonzalez

Describing tonight’s match in one word…

“Frustrating. Frustrating because we weren’t able to play the way we wanted to and Montréal frustrated us. The missed passes, the turnovers, not being able to get good pressure to them, the straight balls through our team, and them running through was all very frustrating. And it’s frustrating not to get three points at home where we say we want to be great, and tonight we didn’t do that.”



On making his debut and playing in front of family…

“Just knowing that they’re right there and the little mistake with the ball over the top and I’m like, ‘gotta be better there.’ But you know, it comes with it, and I think tonight we all just weren’t sharp enough. I think we have to take a hard look in the mirror, realize it’s not good enough, and then go back to the drawing board. Then come back tomorrow ready to recover and ready to hit the week strong.”



On moving on from tonight…

“Just forget about it. Just realize that it was just a punch in the face. Flip the perspective: this is a good thing. Knowing that we weren’t sharp enough. We take this as a lesson, know that we have to be sharper from the first whistle, and then go from there.”

Cover photo via Mike Brooks