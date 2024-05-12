Photo via FC Dallas

In front of the sixth straight sellout at Toyota Stadium, FC Dallas downed Austin FC 2-1.

The win helps put FC Dallas into a tie with Austin in the Copa Tejas race.

Petar Musa scored and assisted on the night, while Jesus Ferreira scored an insurance goal and became the youngest MLS player to reach 50 career regular-season goals.

Dallas got on the right foot four minutes into this one, thanks to an Austin turnover in their defensive end when Musa picked off a pass back to Austin keeper Brad Stuver. The Croatian took one touch and fired a shot to the far post for his fourth of the season.

Austin nearly tied it up in the 36th minute on a shot from Guilherme Biro that hit off the far post. The Austin defender got a clear shot on target after collecting the ball on the left side of the penalty box.

FC Dallas doubled their in the 55th minute on Ferreira’s second goal of the year. Musa collected the ball at midfield off a pass from Patrickson Delgado and then fed Ferreira a run behind the Austin defense. The Dallas Homegrown was then on goal in a one-on-one situation with Stuver that saw him calmly slot home a goal to the right side of the goal.

Austin pulled one goal back in the 84th minute on a penalty kick from Sebastian Driussi. FC Dallas defender Ema Twumasi was called for a foul in the penalty box on Owen Wolff.

Instant Reaction: While there were some nervy moments in this one defensively, FC Dallas found a way to grind out a result. The Musa-Ferreira connection in this one was a lot of fun to watch at times. There are still moments when we can see that these two need more time on the field, but when you add in guys like Asier Illarramendi, it becomes a lot of fun to watch.

Man of the match: You could split votes between Ferreira and Musa, and you wouldn’t have any arguments from me.

What’s next for FC Dallas? Next weekend, the club will travel to the Houston Dynamo for the second leg of the Texas Derby.