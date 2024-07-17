Photo via USA TOday SPorts

FC Dallas looks to lock up Copa Tejas tonight as they take on in-state rivals Austin FC for the third and final time in the 2024 regular season.

Both teams are coming into Wednesday’s game following tough weekend games. Austin lost at home to Seattle 1-0, while FC Dallas downed the LA Galaxy 2-0.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Petar Musa: He’s been hot lately, so FC Dallas needs to keep feeding him the ball. It is as simple as that.

The Moose is Loose: Musa is the eighth player in club history to score six times in a span of five matches and the fourth to do so in the last 14 years (Roland Lamah (2017); Paul Arriola (2022); Jesús Ferreira (2022).

Copa Tejas decider: Wednesday’s match is crucial as the outcome will decide this season’s Copa Tejas, a supporter-created trophy that Austin has won each of the last two seasons. Austin currently leads the standings in points per game.

Let’s not let them go first: FC Dallas is 2-9-2 when conceding first and has won 7 points from losing positions in MLS.

Homegrown clock: In 2024, FC Dallas Homegrowns (Nolan Norris, Dante Sealy, Paxton Pomykal, Jesús Ferreira, Tarik Scott) played a total of 1920 minutes and made 30 appearances.

Games missed due to injuries: The injury watch continues into another season. So far, 115 games have been missed due to injuries this season. Even if you took out the three long-term injuries (Paxton Pomykal, Geovane Jesus and Alan Velasco), FC Dallas would still be at 50 games missed due to injury this season.

Potential Lineup:

We got a slightly rotated lineup last weekend against LA, and we should see the same type of tweaks on Wednesday night against Austin.

Paes, Junqua, Ibeagha, Tafari; Twumasi; Illarramendi, Lletget, Ntsabeleng; Farrington, Kamungo, Musa

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: Petar Musa, Paul Arriola

Availability Report

Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Jesus Ferreira (hamstring), Patrickson Delgado (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg)

Questionable: Asier Illarramendi (ankle), Petar Musa (illness)

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

International duty: none

Austin Notes:

Key player for Austin: Sebastian Driussi

It is always Driussi and everyone else for Austin.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: Brenden Hines-Ike

Suspended on next yellow card: none

Availability Report

Out: none

Questionable: none

On Loan: none

International duty: none

How to watch

📅 Date: Wednesday, July 17, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvAUS

☀️ Weather: 92, hot