FC Dallas looks for their first win since the opening game of the 2024 season tonight when they take on rivals Austin FC.

Both clubs have their lineups in, so let’s break them down.

Quick thoughts

The injury situation really did dictate what we’re getting tonight from Nico Estevez.

Is this going to be a 4-4-2 or a 3-4-2-1? It depends on who you believe, but let’s go with what the club is giving us rather than what is on MLS’s website tonight.

Up top, we see Eugene Ansah earn his first start alongside Petar Musa. The midfield four has Dante Sealy and Paul Arriola split out on the wings, with Sebastian Lletget and Liam Fraser in the middle.

Defensively, we have Ema Twumasi and Sam Junqua on the wings, with Sebastien Ibeagha and Nkosi Tafari in the middle in front of Maarten Paes in goal.

Who we could see in the second half

If the club goes down a goal early like we’ve seen in every game so far this season, I think it is fair to say that we have to see Logan Farrington and Bernard Kamungo come into this one. I also wouldn’t hate seeing Carl Sainte earn his first MLS minutes if things are going well in this one. Marco Farfan and Paterickson Delago are also good options off the bench defensively as well.

Injury Report

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Logan Farrington (knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Asier Illarramendi (Adductor), Jesus Ferreira (hamstring)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC)

International Duty: none

Here is what Austin is working with

Too lame to do a formation. It will still be weird seeing a couple of these guys tonight in green.

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, March 30, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Q2 Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvAUS

☀️ Weather: 74, cloudy

