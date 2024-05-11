It is game day again in Frisco as FC Dallas is getting set to take on Austin FC in Copa Tejas.

Both clubs have their lineups in, so let’s break them down.

Quick thoughts

We almost see a repeat of what we saw on Tuesday night in the Open Cup game. Liam Fraser replaces Patrickson Delgado in midfield, and Ema Twumasi replaces Herbert Endeley along the wings.

Everything else is the same with the front three of Petar Musa, Jesus Ferreira and Tsiki Ntsabeleng.

The midfield with Twumasi and Fraser will have Asier Illarramendi and Marco Farfan.

The defensive group is also the same, with Maarten Paes in goal and the defensive trio of Nkosi Tafari, Sebastien Ibeagha and Sam Junqua.

Who we could see in the second half

We should continue to see a similar rotation of players off the bench like Benard Kamungo, Logan Farrington, Patrickson and possibly more of Carl Sainte late in the game.

Injury Report

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Alan Velasco (Left knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Sebastian Lletget (hamstring), Amet Korca (groin)

Questionable: Paul Arriola (calf)

On Loan: Antonio Carerra (North Carolina FC), Jose Mulato (San Antonio FC), Isaiah Parker

International Duty: none

Here is what Austin is working with

We see some familiar names on this card. Also…no formation? What the crap?

How to watch

📅 Date: Tuesday, May 11, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvAFC

☀️ Weather: 76, cloudy

