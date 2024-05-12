Lineups

FC Dallas — Maarten Paes; Sebastien Ibeagha, Nkosi Tafari, Sam Junqua; Ema Twumasi, Liam Fraser, Asier Illarramendi (Patrickson Delgado – 45’), Marco Farfan; Jesús Ferreira (Bernard Kamungo – 71’), Petar Musa (Logan Farrington – 71’), Tsiki Ntsabeleng (Herbert Endeley - 84’).



Substitutes not used — Jimmy Maurer, Omar González, Dante Sealy, Carl Sainté, Eugene Ansah.



Austin FC — Brad Stuver; Jon Gallagher, Julio Cascante, Brendan Hines-Ike, Guilherme Biro (Zan Kolmanic – 57’); Dani Pereira (Jhojan Valencia - 74’), Alex Ring (Owen Wolff – 65’); Jáder Obrian (CJ Fodrey – 74’), Sebastián Driussi, Emiliano Rigoni; Diego Rubio (Gyasi Zardes – 65’).



Substitutes not used — Stefan Cleveland, Leo Väisänen, Hector Jimenez, Matt Hedges.



Scoring Summary:

DAL: Petar Musa – 4’

DAL: Jesús Ferreira (Petar Musa) – 56’

ATX: Sebastián Driussi (penalty kick) – 84’



Misconduct Summary:

DAL: Asier Illarramendi (caution) – 8’

ATX: Dani Pereira (caution) – 15’

DAL: Liam Fraser (caution) - 43’

DAL: Tsiki Ntsabeleng (caution) - 48’



Attendance: 19,096

Weather: 74° Cloudy

Stats

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Nico EstévezOn tonight’s takeaways…

“The team had really, really high-level moments in the game that we were missing this season. We need to be more consistent on that. There are players that have played together for only the second or third time this year. That is important to create that connection. The willingness to win the game. The suffering, the sacrifice, and hanging in there during difficult moments. Don’t lose the game because of not being focused or not believing, and being humble to defend when it was needed. It was a collective team win. It’s very united, you can see it in how they battle for each other and how they want to win for their fans and for the club.”



On the lessons from this performance…

“We have a lot to learn from this game because we started the game very well. We surprised them with our high press. Yes, it’s true that throughout the game they adjusted to it, and we made a few mistakes with our front line and they got us there. There was also a bit of indecision between Marco (Farfan) and Sam (Junqua), who goes and who stays, that’s why we shifted to five, and we were able to control more in the last few minutes of the first half."



"During halftime we talked, we showed some clips from the first half, and I think we have had a very organized start to the second half. The opponent made changes, they have shifted players up top. And we have to learn how we can counter that because other teams can do it in the future and we have to find the solutions. We have some ideas but we haven’t practiced them enough, we didn’t feel comfortable enough to implement them tonight."



Petar Musa

On tonight’s match…

“We knew that it would be a tough match, but we controlled the whole game. We dominated, especially in the first half, and we could’ve scored more than one goal. I’m happy about the win, but we need to continue because next weekend is also a derby weekend, so we want to go there and win.”



On building chemistry with Jesús Ferreira…

“Yeah, I think game by game and training by training, we are more connected. Which is normal because I’m new, but we need to know each other on the field. It was a good run by him, I saw him and I just passed the ball. I know that he was close, so I’m happy for him.”



Forward Jesús Ferreira

On the importance of winning tonight’s Copa Tejas matchup….

“It’s an important win considering we want to build momentum. We want to grow in the league and show people and our fans that we are a team that can compete. We started that slow, but we are building chemistry and we are working towards that goal.”



On becoming the youngest player to reach 50 goals…

“I honestly did not know about that, it's great knowing that now and it’s a great feeling. My goal here is to break records and write history, especially create my own history. This is the club that I grew up with watching and playing, it has a lot of meaning to me. Knowing my family has a big influence in the club is amazing.”



Goalkeeper Maarten Paes

On the week…

“It was a huge week, we had some big matches within a week and it started with a good Cup win. It was a very mature performance, we didn't give anything away today and it was a very good effort. We scored very quickly - I think it was our quickest goal of the season if I remember. So that was a great feeling and then we defended really well today, I am happy with the win.”



On the next match at Houston…

“We just have to go in there with a lot of energy and try to come up with a good plan and then hopefully get another old derby win and make it three in a row and climb in the Copa Tejas standings.”