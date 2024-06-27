FC Dallas today announced forward José Mulato has joined FK Spartak Subotica of the Serbian SuperLiga on a permanent transfer. Mulato's loan with San Antonio FC has been terminated.

The departure of Mulato opens a U22 Initiative Player and international roster slot for FC Dallas.



Mulato joined the FC Dallas organization in 2022, where he would feature for North Texas SC in MLS NEXT Pro, scoring 20 goals in 41 games. Mulato is the third all-time top goal scorer for North Texas SC.

The Colombian made his MLS debut with FC Dallas on February 26, 2023. He would make six additional appearances with Dallas.

Photo via North Texas SC

BDS Take

Well, this kind of move has been in the works for Mulato for some time. Back in January, we discussed a potential transfer to a team in Slovenia. But now he heads to Serbia instead, which is fine.

Mulato was never going to be in the plans for the club in 2024, which is why he was in San Antonio this year. While with the USL Championship side, he struggled to find time on the field. He played 227 minutes across nine matches with the club.

This opens up a U22 and international roster slot for FC Dallas to work with as the summer transfer window opens next month. I already broke down some areas of need this morning on the site. I still plan on discussing sometime next week how FC Dallas might be able to work in some new players based on the current roster.

I do wonder where this move ranks (both incoming and outgoing) for FC Dallas. Mulato was a pretty good success story while with North Texas SC but really struggled to excel at any level above MLS Next Pro. Also, using a U22 and an international roster slot on a guy who wasn’t in the club’s plan that much was tough to stomach for some who follow the club.