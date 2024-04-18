The 2024 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup draw for the Round of 32 is set as FC Dallas enters the competition.

FC Dallas’ journey to a third Lamar Hunt US Open Cup trophy will begin against USL Championship side Memphis 901 FC.

The draw wrapped up on Thursday afternoon, with FC Dallas set to host Memphis. The match will be played either on May 7 or 8 at Toyota Stadium. The final date and time are yet to be confirmed. This will be the first time that FC Dallas and Memphis will face one another.

The two clubs were drawn into a pod with two other USL Championship clubs, Tampa Bay Rowdies and Birmingham Legion. The winners will face one another in the Round of 16 on either May 21 or 22. The host of that match will be determined at a later date.