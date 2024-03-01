Photo via US Open Cup

FC Dallas will compete in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup tournament. Dallas, who won the tournament in 1997 and 2016, is one of eight MLS clubs that will enter the competition in the Round of 32, scheduled for Tuesday, May 7 and Wednesday, May 8.

FC Dallas will enter the tournament for a midweek match sandwiched between a trip to Toronto and a visit from rivals Austin FC. Should they advance, the following round will occur between a trip to rivals Houston and a home game with Real Salt Lake.

The 2024 edition of the U.S. Open Cup will feature seven other Major League Soccer clubs in addition to Dallas: Atlanta United FC, Houston Dynamo FC, LAFC, Real Salt Lake, San Jose Earthquakes, Seattle Sounders FC and Sporting Kansas City as well as 11 MLS NEXT Pro sides.

“Obviously, FC Dallas is excited and honored to compete in the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, a competition that honors my father’s legacy and contributions to our sport,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. “This is more than a tournament; it's a testament to the rich history of soccer in the United States.”

The Open Cup, which begins first round play on Tuesday, March 19, will be the 109th edition of the competition, making it the longest-running soccer tournament in the United States. The knockout-style competition crowns U.S. soccer’s national champion from a field featuring professional clubs and affiliated amateur teams that meet eligibility requirements.

Major League Soccer had the following to say about the tournament in their press release on this year’s edition:

During the past few months, Major League Soccer and U.S. Soccer have worked together to discuss the evolution of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup that will set the foundation for the future growth of the tournament to benefit all stakeholders. The conversations focused on increasing the overall investment in the Open Cup, including improved economics for all participants, providing young players with important developmental opportunities, reducing schedule congestion for MLS clubs, and addressing load management concerns to aid player health and safety.

BDS Quick Take

The whole drama with the USSF and MLS over the USOC has been wild to watch unfold since late December. I always assumed MLS would find some loophole or some weird rule to help allow them to keep their first teams from participating in the tournament.

This week’s resolution isn’t perfect; it's far from perfect. I am happy to see FC Dallas compete in this tournament, but I would love to see North Texas SC be able to participate as well. That group of players deserves a chance at this tournament as much as any MLS side.