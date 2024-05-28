Saturday’s game against Real Salt Lake could have been so much more for FC Dallas but as someone said to me following the match, this is why we can’t have nice things.

Yeah, that felt true as I looked back on the draw. It is time again to dive into the stats from that game and see how they add up to the season totals.

Goals - 16 (was 13)

On one hand, the goals did finally come. I’d like to watch Paul Arriola’s on repeat this week:

xG - 13.9 (was 12.3)

A three-goal night didn’t move this needle all that much. Outside of the three goals, FCD didn’t test RSL all that much on goal.