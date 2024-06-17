Photo via Mike Brooks

Sometimes, winning is all you need.

Yeah, winning tends to be a cure-all in sports. When you have it, the holes and issues tend to fade into the background so quickly that they don’t even appear for most people. But without winning, those wholes can become massive. For the last couple of months, the holes FC Dallas has been trying to cover up have been pretty noticeable, but Saturday night’s win over St. Louis certainly helped us forget about some of the issues the club has been dealing with this season.

It wasn’t all pretty, though. FC Dallas still has a long way to go this season to make it into the playoffs. Newly appointed interim head coach Peter Luccin showed us that the club can move forward in a positive direction, even if it is just a small step in that direction.

Let’s dive into Saturday’s match here so we can quickly prepare for Wednesday’s rematch with Minnesota United.

Yes, changes were made

I know many of us, myself included, were hoping for a full formation change under Luccin. But as the lineup card came out ahead of kickoff, we were all treated to the same 3-4-3 look that we got under Nico Estevez.