Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas’ run in the 2024 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup ended Wednesday night with a 2-1 loss at Sporting Kansas City. Daniel Rosero's goal in the 111th minute in extra time sealed the win for the hosts.

Both teams traded chances early on in the opening half of the match, but neither was able to find the back of the net. As the second half began, so did the rain and the thunderstorms, which resulted in the game being delayed for nearly two hours.

Once play resumed, Sporting was able to get on the board first with Willy Agada’s third goal in four days against FC Dallas in the 77th minute.

Ten minutes later, FC Dallas returned the favor with Petar Musa’s first US Open Cup goal to send the game into extra time.

Both teams continued to create chances on goal, but Johnny Russell's corner kick in the 111th minute set up Rosero's dramatic header to send Sporting through to the next round.

Instant Reaction: This one hurt a bit, I won’t lie. Given the way that this tournament was likely going to be the only chance for a trophy this season (a real one, we’re not counting that Copa Tejas thing right now). You have to think that this is going to be a big ‘what if’ kind of moment too for the club and Peter Luccin later on this year.

About the Subs: The rain delay likely helped keep subs from coming into this one for FC Dallas, as Luccin only went to his bench once in the second half. Herbert Endeley and Eugene Ansah came into the game for Logan Farrington and Tsiki Ntsabeleng. Late into the second extra time, he brought Sam Junqua in for Marco Farfan.

Man of the match: Give it to Musa for finding the back of the net.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The club returns home this weekend to host one of the top teams in the Western Conference, the LA Galaxy.