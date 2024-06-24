Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas nearly pulled off what has become the club’s impossible task, a win in Washington against the Seattle Sounders.

But as we all know, things haven’t gone as we had hoped for this season, and the club was left pointless in Seattle instead of returning home with what could have been a season-alerting moment.

As I rewatched Saturday’s game, I couldn’t help but think that Dallas did what they could for the most part but ran into a Seattle side that played arguably their best soccer, well, for at least 20 minutes when it mattered the most.

Still, there are some notable things to take away from this game as we begin to wrap up what has been a really weird and wild month for FC Dallas.

Same broken defense, new formation

When Peter Luccin rolled out a new formation against the Sounders, the thought was pretty simple. They didn’t want to get exposed too much along the wings with the likes of Cristian Roland or Leo Chu.

The four-man back line worked for 70 minutes. Sure, the Sounders peppered Maarten Paes with shots, but nothing truly warranted a stress test from the Dutchman.