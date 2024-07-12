Behind Enemy Lines: Scouting LA Galaxy 🔎
LA is one of the Western Conference's top teams in 2024.
FC Dallas returns home this weekend after their US Open Cup exit on Wednesday night/early Thursday in Kansas City as they host the LA Galaxy.
LA comes into Saturday’s game fresh off a 2-1 win over Minnesota United. Gabriel Pec registered a brace, while Riqui Puig recorded two assists.
Key Player: Riqui Puig
This season, Puig has 16 goal contributions (6 goals, ten assists) in 19 appearances (18 starts) and leads all players in MLS this season in touches (2,014), passes attempted (1,824), passes completed (1,611), and fouls suffered (53) and fourth in the league in distance covered in possession (98.24 km).
Key Matchup: Gabriel Pec vs Nkosi Tafari
While stopping Puig is critical against the Galaxy, so is taking on Gabriel Pec, who has totaled 17 goal contributions (9 goals, 8 assists) this season.
Availability Report1:
Suspended: none
Out: Julián Aude (Groin), Gastón Brugman (Knee), Dejan Joveljić (Hamstring)
Questionable: Jonathan Pérez (hamstring)
On Loan: none
International duty: none
Quick Notes:
Previously against FC Dallas: The two sides met earlier this season when FC Dallas went for a week to Southern California. Despite their efforts, FC Dallas fell to the Galaxy 3-1.
All-time record against FC Dallas: Saturday’s match marks the 93rd all-time meeting across all competitions between the LA Galaxy and FC Dallas, with LA leading the series 42-37-13.
Last five games: Aside from their July 4th loss at the Rose Bowl to rivals LAFC, the Galaxy have been very good over the last several games, going 4-1-0 in their last five. During that stretch, they have outscored opponents 10-4.
Potential Lineup:
Greg Vanney has stuck with a 4-3-3 setup that allows plenty of players to get into the attack.
McCarthy; Yamane, Cáceres, Yoshida, Nelson; Cerrillo, Delgado, Puig, Pec, Paintsil, Fagundez
Keys To Three Points over LA
Depth steps up: After the week in KC, interim manager Peter Luccin should rotate his roster for Saturday night. In a weird way, he needs to prioritize next Wednesday’s game against Austin over this one. Either way, the young guys on the backend of the roster need to step up again, like they did last Sunday in Kansas City.
Keep the pressure on their defense: While the Galaxy are improving defensively in 2024, they have still shown vulnerable moments in the back in their last two games (particularly in their loss to LAFC) after three straight shutouts at the end of June.
Defend the space: Between Pec, Puig and Paintsil, the Galaxy are excellent at putting attackers into space around the penalty box. If Dallas doesn’t limit those quick passes into the penalty area, the Galaxy could have a big night.
Note: MLS has a new injury report deadline: the day before each game. For now, I will include last week's injury report in our weekly scouting reports.