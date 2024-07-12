FC Dallas returns home this weekend after their US Open Cup exit on Wednesday night/early Thursday in Kansas City as they host the LA Galaxy.

LA comes into Saturday’s game fresh off a 2-1 win over Minnesota United. Gabriel Pec registered a brace, while Riqui Puig recorded two assists.

Key Player: Riqui Puig

This season, Puig has 16 goal contributions (6 goals, ten assists) in 19 appearances (18 starts) and leads all players in MLS this season in touches (2,014), passes attempted (1,824), passes completed (1,611), and fouls suffered (53) and fourth in the league in distance covered in possession (98.24 km).

Key Matchup: Gabriel Pec vs Nkosi Tafari

While stopping Puig is critical against the Galaxy, so is taking on Gabriel Pec, who has totaled 17 goal contributions (9 goals, 8 assists) this season.

Availability Report:

Suspended: none

Out: Julián Aude (Groin), Gastón Brugman (Knee), Dejan Joveljić (Hamstring)

Questionable: Jonathan Pérez (hamstring)

On Loan: none

International duty: none

Quick Notes:

Previously against FC Dallas: The two sides met earlier this season when FC Dallas went for a week to Southern California. Despite their efforts, FC Dallas fell to the Galaxy 3-1.

All-time record against FC Dallas: Saturday’s match marks the 93rd all-time meeting across all competitions between the LA Galaxy and FC Dallas, with LA leading the series 42-37-13.

Last five games: Aside from their July 4th loss at the Rose Bowl to rivals LAFC, the Galaxy have been very good over the last several games, going 4-1-0 in their last five. During that stretch, they have outscored opponents 10-4.

Potential Lineup:

Greg Vanney has stuck with a 4-3-3 setup that allows plenty of players to get into the attack.

McCarthy; Yamane, Cáceres, Yoshida, Nelson; Cerrillo, Delgado, Puig, Pec, Paintsil, Fagundez

Keys To Three Points over LA