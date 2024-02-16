FC Dallas launched its Afterburner kit tonight, serving as the club’s primary kit for the 2024 and 2025 MLS seasons. The unique design takes inspiration from the dynamic flames of fighter jets, representing a statement of ambition and passion. The kit was unveiled by FC Dallas players at the club’s annual Cocktails & Cleats fundraiser on Thursday evening at the Gallagher Club in the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

According to the club, the design, primarily red and navy, “captures the essence of the energy and intensity of a jet engine with a unique horizontal gradient constructed by vertical bars fading from blue to red across the front. The kit is accentuated with white trim along the sides, neckband, and cuffs on the arms. The iconic three stripes along the shoulder, the adidas logo, as well as the name and number are represented in white.”

Details of the new Afterburn Kit

The back of the Afterburner jersey consists predominantly of red with navy dashing the right shoulder and lower back.

The Afterburner jersey will primarily be paired with navy shorts and socks throughout the season.

“The new jersey is a different design with the color gradient,” said FC Dallas defender Sebastien Ibeagha. “All of the colors of FC Dallas are displayed: the navy blue, red, and white. It is a unique concept to have the colors all in one jersey.”

For 2024, the primary kit proudly features Children’s Health as the front-of-jersey sponsor. Apple TV will continue to share the left sleeve alongside the MLS crest that is across all MLS club jerseys. Dallas will continue to wear the Burn Kit as its secondary kit, with UT Southwestern Medical Center displayed on the front of the jersey.

The Afterburner kit makes its official takeoff on the 2024 season opener on Saturday, February 24, at Toyota Stadium when Dallas hosts the San Jose Earthquakes.

BDS Take

So, yeah, this is definitely different. You don’t see a kit often with a graident type of design for the front. I may not be up on all the trends in soccer kits these days, but I don’t know of many off the top of my head that look like this one. So, I’ll give the club credit for the uniqueness factor.

The thing I’ve been told, and now after seeing this kit, I totally agree with, is if they would pair it with white shorts, it would be a winner. Hands down, I would probably be in love with it. But pairing it primarily with navy shorts and socks feels like a bit of a letdown. Maybe it will work with navy shorts, we’ll certainly see next weekend against San Jose if it does.

If I were still in my kit-buying days, I would probably still pick this one up, though.

What are your thoughts on this kit? Will you be picking one up?