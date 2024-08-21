Photo via FC Dallas

After what felt like a rumor that would not die, the reports of FC Dallas midfielder Alan Velasco heading back to Argentina to play for Boca Juniors are now put to bed.

Earlier this morning, reports started to surface out of South America that FC Dallas had rejected Boca Juniors’ most recent bid for Velasco and that he would be staying in Frisco.

Big D Soccer was able to confirm Wednesday afternoon with FC Dallas that they rejected the offers for Velasco and look forward to seeing him play with the club ‘very soon’ as he is coming back from an ACL injury that he suffered at the end of the 2023 season.

GiveMeSports’ Tom Bogert also confirmed the bid was a bit low for FC Dallas’ liking.

FC Dallas didn’t confirm those precise figures with me on Wednesday, but they did mention that the offer was significantly lower than their valuation of Velasco, even considering his recent ACL injury.

As I mentioned earlier, the clubs repeatedly expressed their excitement on Wednesday about Velasco’s return for the upcoming playoff push for the club when they resume play this weekend. We’ll find out on Thursday whether Velasco (and Jesus Ferreira) are available for selection on Saturday in D.C., but all indications suggest they should be.