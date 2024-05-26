Photo via Mike Brooks

For what feels like the millionth time this season, FC Dallas fans were put through the wringer on Saturday night with all of their emotions. The high of a three-goal lead over the top team in the conference. Followed by the immediate lows of giving up said three-goal lead at home.

We’re not even into June yet, and this season has been a lot. And this game was a great example of that feeling for us all. Good moments that make you think this team is about to be on the verge of starting something positive, followed by moments that make you want to pull your hair out.

It is a busy week ahead, so we’ll dive into these thoughts a little earlier than normal as we begin to prep for the two games in LA.

Took the pressure and then converted chances

For a moment in the first half, I felt this game would get away from FC Dallas in a hurry. Cristian Arango was starting to cook, just like he has been doing a lot this season for RSL. He hit the post twice in a span of 20 minutes. He forced Nkosi Tafari to make some tough blocks. He had Maarten Paes on the ropes a bit in goal.

But as the hydration break hit, FC Dallas made the correct changes in the midfield that helped open up the attack and push the game in their favor.

“We pushed Marco (Farfan) a little bit higher on the press. This allowed us to build press earlier and then trap them in one area and win the ball back,” said Nico Estevez following the game. “After, we just found the pockets. We did a really good job at finding Paul (Arriola) and Patrickson (Delgado) in those pockets, and that helped us create dangerous chances.”