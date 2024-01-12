Photo via FC Dallas

The 2024 roster for FC Dallas is beginning to round out as the preseason camp begins this weekend. On Friday, FC Dallas signed goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer to a new contract for the 2024 season. In addition to serving his on-field role as a goalkeeper, Maurer will assist the FC Dallas front office as a Player Development Executive.

“I am excited to return for another season to play for the FC Dallas family. I am as hungry as ever to do whatever I can to help us succeed on the pitch,” said Maurer in a club-issued press release. “On that note, I am equally as excited for this additional, new role where I will be able to learn and help the club in a variety of ways off the field. I am looking forward to a great year of hard work and growth.”

Originally joining FC Dallas on a one-week loan in 2017, Maurer has made 71 appearances for Dallas across seven years. In 2023, Maurer featured for FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup, the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, and played in five MLS regular season matches.

The Player Professional Development role allows MLS clubs to designate one player per year in this new position. The player must have responsibilities enabling him to develop skills in different parts of the club’s business, including but not limited to coaching, scouting, front office duties, and diversity liaison.

BDS Take

With Maarten Paes lined up as the club’s long-term starter, FC Dallas had to find another backup on the depth chart as they continue to prepare Homegrown keeper Antonio Carerra for the future. Adding Maurer back for another year is a smart move for the club as he gets a small role with the front office and begins transitioning from a playing career into a future coaching or executive role.

While it would have been great to see the club sign another Homegrown in Julian Eyestone this winter (apparently, talks with him and the club didn’t progress this winter after his season at Duke ended), having two HGP keepers behind Paes doesn’t make a ton of sense at the moment.

Maurer also brings veteran leadership both on and off the field, which is still needed with this group.