The 2024 season is a month away from kicking off. After a stellar 2023 season, more eyeballs are on Major League Soccer teams now more than ever, thanks to the addition of Lionel Messi in Miami.

On Wednesday, media outlet Sportico released their updated valuations of each MLS team, including FC Dallas. As you might expect, teams like LAFC, Atlanta United and Inter Miami are topping the list yet again, with LAFC hitting a $1.15 billion valuation by the publication. Atlanta United, Inter Miami and the LA Galaxy are also coming in at $1 billion.

The headline for MLS is going to be Miami’s monumental doubling of their valuation. Having a player like Lionel Messi on your roster certainly helps.

To find FC Dallas, you do have to scroll a bit down to find their 2024 figure, as they came in 23rd out of the current 29 MLS franchises. Their value for 2024 comes in at $520 million, up 11 percent from the previous valuation.

Fancy graphic via Sportico

If anything, FC Dallas is consistent at coming in 23rd on Sportico’s list. In both 2022 and 2021, that is where FC Dallas landed. Thankfully, their value has increased from $415 million to today’s $520 million.

So, what do we make of these numbers? Eh, take them with a grain of salt, really.

I think we all know what to expect from things like this at this point. FC Dallas is never going to be a top-ten team on these valuation charts unless they are sold to some other billionaire out there.

What does help keep FC Dallas from dropping to the bottom are things like the academy system, the National Hall of Fame addition to the south end of Toyota Stadium, and the entire training complex in Frisco.

Should FC Dallas somehow do some serious stadium renovation, we may actually see them finally jump out of 23rd place. But until then, they’re going to be stuck in this bottom portion of the league, along with some rivals and other teams in a similar situation.

How does Sportico come up with these numbers? According to them:

To derive the market value of the 29 current MLS franchises, Sportico calculated each team’s revenue, relying on publicly available information and financial records—and interviews with those knowledgeable of team finances, including eight sports bankers and attorneys who actively work on MLS transactions.

Note: cover photo via Mike Brooks