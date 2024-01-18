FC Dallas Preseason Camp: Who is here, who is missing
The camp is fully underway at the moment in Frisco.
FC Dallas has been training for almost a full week now in their 2024 preseason camp. Yesterday, the team dropped a preseason full roster on their website. Let’s dive into the roster to see who is in, who is missing and some other interesting nuggets.
Who is new to the camp?
FC Dallas' preseason roster includes 13 players who weren't on the team last year.
SuperDraft Picks: Logan Farrington, Turner Humphrey, and Mads Westergren1
North Texas SC players: Michael Collodi, Diego Garcia, Pedrinho, Carl Sainte, and Lautaro Taboada
New signings: Omar Gonzalez, Malik-Henry Scott, Tomas Pondeca, Enes Sali and Alejandro Urzua
Everyone from the previous season that was retained is there in Frisco this week. Amet Korca is also in the camp despite not being officially re-signed to the club’s roster for the upcoming season.
Seeing several NTSC players in the camp is a very promising thing. The two clubs need more collaboration like this in 2024.
Who is missing?
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Big D Soccer to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.