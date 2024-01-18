Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas has been training for almost a full week now in their 2024 preseason camp. Yesterday, the team dropped a preseason full roster on their website. Let’s dive into the roster to see who is in, who is missing and some other interesting nuggets.

Who is new to the camp?

FC Dallas' preseason roster includes 13 players who weren't on the team last year.

SuperDraft Picks : Logan Farrington, Turner Humphrey, and Mads Westergren

North Texas SC players : Michael Collodi, Diego Garcia, Pedrinho, Carl Sainte, and Lautaro Taboada

New signings: Omar Gonzalez, Malik-Henry Scott, Tomas Pondeca, Enes Sali and Alejandro Urzua

Everyone from the previous season that was retained is there in Frisco this week. Amet Korca is also in the camp despite not being officially re-signed to the club’s roster for the upcoming season.

Seeing several NTSC players in the camp is a very promising thing. The two clubs need more collaboration like this in 2024.

Who is missing?